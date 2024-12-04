Type to search

In-Brief

Health Connection platform to assist Puerto Rico’s medical community

NIMB Staff December 4, 2024
Janet Villanueva-Torres is president of Health Connection and a recognized health care business strategist who also serves as president of Marketing InHealth.

The platform offers multimedia tools and expert content on clinical advancements and business strategies.

Health Connection, a multimedia platform designed to meet the informational needs of health care professionals in Puerto Rico, was officially launched during the Bionuclear of Puerto Rico event, which gathered leaders and representatives from the island’s medical community.

Health Connection aims to become the primary resource for doctors, nurses, hospitals, technology companies, associations and other entities in the health care sector.

“Our mission is clear: to provide relevant content that enables industry leaders to stay informed and make strategic decisions in a dynamic and challenging environment,” said Janet Villanueva-Torres, president of Health Connection and a recognized health care business strategist, who also serves as president of Marketing InHealth.

The platform integrates various communication tools, including a quarterly print magazine, digital content, events, broadcasts and a comprehensive website, to maximize its reach.

“The magazine will be more than an informational resource; it will be a luxury graphic experience designed to attract the most discerning professionals,” said Orlando Campero, the project’s graphic director.

Health Connection’s editorial team, led by seasoned journalists Marga Parés-Arroyo, Antonio Gómez and Ivelisse Rivera-Quiñones, will focus on key topics such as technological innovation, clinical advancements and business strategies.

“We want to highlight the leaders and companies transforming Puerto Rico’s health care sector. This focus ensures content tailored to the [business-to-business] market and the needs of the business ecosystem,” said José Maldonado-Marrero, vice president of Health Connection.

“We don’t just want to inform; we want to transform. Health Connection is designed to empower all players in the health care ecosystem,” Villanueva-Torres added.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

The medical services challenge in Puerto Rico prior to the elections
Contributor October 14, 2024
Triple-S launches nonprofit to address doctor shortage in Puerto Rico
NIMB Staff June 27, 2024
HIRE tech solution unveiled as free tool to benefit Puerto Rico doctors
NIMB Staff October 20, 2023
Insurance commissioner launches digital health industry credentialing platform
Contributor September 26, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

[Groups, conventions and sporting events generated $35 million in sales from July to September.]

This shows Puerto Rico’s enormous potential in this sector. This has been a great collaborative effort. As long as the different components of the industry continue to work as a team, we will continue to advance in groups and events travel.

 

— Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico

 

Related Stories

The medical services challenge in Puerto Rico prior to the elections
Triple-S launches nonprofit to address doctor shortage in Puerto Rico
HIRE tech solution unveiled as free tool to benefit Puerto Rico doctors
Insurance commissioner launches digital health industry credentialing platform
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.