Triple-S launches nonprofit to address doctor shortage in Puerto Rico

From left, José Novoa, chief medical officer, and Thurman Justice, president and CEO of Triple-S Management Corp.

The insurer partnered with Orlando Health and Aon on the effort.

Thurman Justice, president and CEO of Triple-S Management Corp., announced the launch of Fundación por el Futuro de la Salud to strengthen Puerto Rico’s health care system and address the critical shortage of doctors on the island.

“As Triple-S celebrates 65 years of caring for the people of Puerto Rico, we are delighted to launch the Fundación por el Futuro de la Salud, an independent nonprofit dedicated to bolstering clinical talent in Puerto Rico, with an initial investment of $5 million over the next three years,” said Justice. “The creation of the foundation marks a significant stride forward for the health care sector.”

As its initial project, in collaboration with local medical schools, the foundation will create and sponsor medical residencies for Puerto Rican students who commit to practicing on the island. The foundation will also seek to create avenues for physicians and health care workers to relocate to Puerto Rico through partnerships with the government and the private sector.

“There is a shortage of health care workers on the island today, which will be further exacerbated as our population of physicians ages. We’re forming [the foundation] as an independent organization to encourage broad participation and sponsorship from multiple sectors that will be needed to address this looming crisis,” said Justice.

Orlando Health, a nonprofit health care organization that runs Doctors’ Center Hospital on the island, and Aon, an insurance brokerage firm in Puerto Rico, have pledged their commitment to the foundation. The news release said this group of private sector players will collaborate to identify comprehensive health care solutions for the island’s needs.

“The long-term viability of our health care system impacts everyone in Puerto Rico and addressing the issues we face will require many partners to work together to create innovative solutions. Orlando Health and Aon are both staunch supporters of a strong health care system for the people of Puerto Rico and we are grateful they have joined us to launch this initiative,” Justice added, noting that the partners are working to garner additional support from the business community.

“Orlando Health is excited to support Fundación por el Futuro de la Salud, an organization that shares our goals of enhancing access to quality medical care for all patients in Puerto Rico and creating a robust network of physicians on the island who are dedicated to serving the community,” said Orlando Health CEO David Strong.

“We’re grateful for this partnership opportunity as we work together toward a healthier future for everyone who resides on the island,” Strong said.

While “for Aon, this initiative is vital for everyone in Puerto Rico, and we believe more companies should join as sponsors. It is proven that health care directly impacts the financial performance of organizations. Definitively, investment in a quality health system not only directly benefits employees but also generates significant returns in terms of operational efficiency, profitability and long-term competitiveness,” said Eduardo Criado, head of Aon Puerto Rico.

‘Several specialties experiencing shortages’

Triple-S Chief Medical Officer José Novoa said there are several specialties experiencing shortages and that the foundation will work with members of the academic and medical communities to assess which are most critical.

“Candidates selected for residency sponsorship would be committed to practicing in Puerto Rico for a period of time and, in some cases, they would practice in underserved geographical areas of the island,” he said.

Specialties experiencing shortages include adult and pediatric cardiovascular thoracic surgery, pediatrics, pulmonary disease, orthopedic surgery, dermatology, neurology, urology, psychiatry, general surgery, and endocrinology.

The foundation is expected to have an independent board and appoint an executive director by the fourth quarter of this year. It expects to unveil its debut cohort for residencies in 2025.