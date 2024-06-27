Type to search

In-Brief

JetBlue looks to fly twice daily between San Juan, D.C.

NIMB Staff June 27, 2024
This application is part of JetBlue’s broader initiative to increase connectivity to and from Puerto Rico.

The airline has operated the only daily nonstop service between DCA and SJU since the DOT awarded slot exemptions to the airline in 2012.

JetBlue announced it intends to apply with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for slot exemptions to operate a second daily low fare nonstop flight between Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU).

The recently enacted Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2024 authorizes slot exemptions for five additional roundtrip flights at DCA beyond the airport’s 1,250-mile perimeter, it stated in a press release.

JetBlue has operated the only daily nonstop service between DCA and SJU since the DOT awarded slot exemptions to the airline in 2012.

“Adding a second daily flight on this popular route underscores JetBlue’s longstanding commitment to Puerto Rico and will provide additional easy capital-to-capital service in both directions,” it noted.

This application is part of JetBlue’s broader initiative to increase connectivity to and from Puerto Rico, including adding more domestic and international destinations, introducing the airline’s popular Mint premium service between New York and San Juan, and establishing a pilot and flight attendant crew base in San Juan.

Additionally, adding a second daily flight on the route would support further connectivity to the U.S. Virgin Islands, including both St. Thomas and new service to St. Croix set to launch in December, as well as to additional destinations in the region.

“JetBlue looks forward to submitting our application to enhance the connection between Reagan National and our focus city, San Juan, with convenient double-daily low-fare roundtrip flights between the two capitals,” said Robert Land, JetBlue’s head of government affairs and associate general counsel.

“Puerto Rico, known as ‘La Isla del Encanto,’ relies on air service to maintain and enhance its connection with the mainland United States, and to Washington, D.C. in particular,” he said.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

JetBlue announces crew base in San Juan, 1st outside continental U.S.
Michelle Kantrow May 30, 2024
JetBlue announces Puerto Rico expansion representing $89M for economy
NIMB Staff May 9, 2024
JetBlue introduces Blueprint to provide a more customized flying experience
Contributor April 25, 2024
Coca-Cola Music Hall celebrates 500,000th visitor
NIMB Staff February 8, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Quote of the Week” sponsor.

The Puerto Rico Senate rejected House Bill 1557 on short-term rentals. The Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association approved, citing inadequate regulation, while Airbnb saw it as a setback for hosts and tourism:

 

“We want to find a balance between all and nothing. These are new trends, and we must embrace them. But we should apply tried-and-tested best practices used by other cities and countries throughout the world, adapt to the market, and coexist with all sectors.”

– Miguel Vega, chairman of the Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association

 

“The defeat of HB 1557 in the Senate represents a setback for thousands of Puerto Rican hosts who sought to responsibly comply with state-level regulations while generating the extra income they need by offering their spaces as short-term supplementary accommodations.” 

– Carlos Muñoz, director of public policy and communications for Airbnb in Central America and the Caribbean

Related Stories

JetBlue announces crew base in San Juan, 1st outside continental U.S.
JetBlue announces Puerto Rico expansion representing $89M for economy
JetBlue introduces Blueprint to provide a more customized flying experience
Coca-Cola Music Hall celebrates 500,000th visitor
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.