VML Puerto Rico earns awards for ‘Jingle Therapy’ campaign

From right, Carlos Laureano, COO of VML Health & Commerce, and Francisco Montoya, general director of VML Health México, receive their award.

The campaign earned accolades at the 2024 Saniss Health & Wellness Awards.

Local advertising agency VML Puerto Rico recently stood out at the 2024 Saniss Health & Wellness Awards, held in Toronto, Canada, and Monterrey, Mexico. The agency received praise for its “Jingle Therapy” campaign, developed in collaboration with the Puerto Rico Alzheimer’s Association and the Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS).

At the event, VML Puerto Rico was given the Grand Prix award in the Mental Health category, along with three gold awards, one silver and one bronze, becoming the second most awarded agency globally in this edition of the Saniss Awards.

“Winning the Grand Prix and multiple awards at the Saniss Awards is a testament to our team’s talent, innovation and dedication,” said Iván Santos, CEO of VML Puerto Rico.

“‘Jingle Therapy’ not only stands out for its creativity but also for its real impact on people’s lives. This international recognition underscores the importance of our work and reinforces our role as advertising and marketing leaders in Puerto Rico and beyond,” he said.

The “Jingle Therapy” campaign featured iconic Puerto Rican advertising jingles to create a digital platform aimed at improving the lives of Alzheimer’s patients. This creative and therapeutic approach proved highly effective, benefiting more than 600 patients in its first month of launch and was adopted by 12 nursing centers on the island, the agency stated.

“This achievement at the festival is significant for VML Puerto Rico, as it highlights the talent and creativity of the local advertising industry on a global stage. The successful participation in the Saniss Awards demonstrates that Puerto Rican agencies can compete and excel at the highest levels of the industry,” it stated.

The Saniss Health & Wellness Awards is a global festival that honors the best communication strategies in the health, pharmaceutical and wellness sectors. The 2024 edition was held across two events, an academic one in Toronto and a social one in Monterrey, recognizing the most innovative and effective agencies worldwide.

“This award is a recognition of the power of Puerto Rican creativity. We are honored to represent Puerto Rico on a global stage and to demonstrate that our island is a hub of innovation and excellence in advertising,” said Carlos Laureano, COO of VML Health & Commerce.

“These awards reinforce our commitment to continuing to develop creative campaigns that generate a positive impact on society,” Laureano said.