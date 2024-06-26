CLEAR expands TSA PreCheck service to Muñoz Marín Int’l Airport

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With the new additions, including the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, CLEAR now has 27 TSA PreCheck enrollment locations open across the U.S.

The airport already has CLEAR stations in two terminals, which are now equipped with TSA PreCheck enrollment tools.

CLEAR, an authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider, announced plans to open seven new locations for sign-ups and renewals in the Trusted Traveler program, including a location at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU).

The service at SJU is available daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“TSA PreCheck with enrollment by CLEAR provides a fast and efficient airport experience,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. “This is a win-win for U.S. travelers who will have access to more enrollment locations, expanded hours and other benefits.”

By enrolling, TSA PreCheck members benefit from keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through security checkpoints and keeping electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags.

Jorge Hernández, CEO of the airport operator Aerostar, said, “Adding this service to existing CLEAR stations helps make it easier for travelers to register for the TSA PreCheck program, which would speed them through the federal inspection line.”

Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.

“In that sense, this initiative is aligned with our objectives of improving the passenger experience, offering a greater variety of services within the airport,” Hernández said. “To the extent that wait time is reduced and the process in the inspection line is facilitated, the passenger experience is more pleasant.”

SJU already has CLEAR stations in two terminals.

Besides launching in SJU, CLEAR also announced new locations in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), Denver International Airport (DEN), Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW), Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD), and San José Mineta International Airport (SJC).

With the new additions, CLEAR now has 27 TSA PreCheck enrollment locations open across the U.S.