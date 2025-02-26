JetBlue to offer CofC members exclusive benefits for 3 years

From left: Jorge Pérez, undersecretary of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co.; Luis Pizarro, president of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce; Robbie Mehoke, sales director at JetBlue; and Claudia V. DePuy, regional manager for JetBlue’s Commercial Latin American and Caribbean region

The partnership strengthens ties with the business sector.

The Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC) and JetBlue have signed an institutional agreement establishing the airline as an exclusive partner of the professional association for the next three years.

The agreement seeks to strengthen ties between both entities and provide exclusive benefits to CofC members, positioning JetBlue as a “key ally” for Puerto Rico’s business community, CofC officials said.

As part of the partnership, JetBlue will provide sponsorship that includes an annual CofC membership. Members will receive preferential airfares with discounts of up to 5%, access to JetBlue’s corporate benefits program, Mosaic status nominations for select CofC executives, status equivalencies and travel certificates for use on the airline’s routes.

“This agreement with JetBlue represents a significant step in our commitment to supporting Puerto Rico’s business community. Air connectivity is a key factor for business growth on the island, and having a strategic ally like JetBlue allows us to offer concrete tools and benefits to our members, facilitating expansion opportunities and strengthening the competitiveness of the sector,” said CofC President Luis Pizarro-Otero.

JetBlue will also participate in CofC events, where it will present its programs and services to the business community. The airline will gain visibility in the group’s promotional materials and digital platforms, reinforcing its presence in Puerto Rico’s business ecosystem.

“As the largest airline in Puerto Rico, we’re proud to partner with the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce as the exclusive airline, reinforcing our deep commitment to the island’s businesses and communities,” said Daniel Shurz, JetBlue’s chief revenue, network and business planning officer.

“Puerto Rico has been a key part of JetBlue’s network for more than two decades, and we remain committed to offering our customers affordable fares and excellent service while connecting them to our extensive network in North America, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean,” he said. “We look forward to working alongside the Chamber to drive economic growth, foster business opportunities and continue to invest in Puerto Rico’s future.”