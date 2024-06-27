Prodapt to open $2M engineering center in San Juan creating 200 jobs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The announcement was made during InvestPR’s participation in the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2024 in Maryland, the main event for promoting foreign direct investment in the United States.

The new facility will deliver mission-critical services including support for government contracts.

Prodapt, a global IT services and consulting company specializing in telecommunications solutions based in India, has announced plans to invest $2 million to open a Network Engineering Center in San Juan, initially creating 200 full-time engineering jobs.

Expanding alongside its facility in Panama, the new center will help Communications Service Providers (CSPs) accelerate transformation and leverage artificial intelligence-powered managed services to make its IT/Networks agile, streamline business processes and enhance customer experiences, the company stated.

Prodapt will hire individuals skilled in AI-powered telecom operations, cloud computing, data analytics and other areas.

The announcement was made during InvestPR’s participation in the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2024 in Maryland, a key event for promoting foreign direct investment in the United States.

InvestPR facilitated Prodapt’s arrival on the island, where it will provide critical and strategic core network services to key clients across the Americas.

“This expansion underscores the island’s potential as a hub for innovation and technological advancement. Prodapt’s presence on the island will create high-quality jobs, enhance our position as a leader in the IT and telecommunications sectors, and drive economic growth,” said InvestPR CEO Ella Woger-Nieves.

Prodapt’s decision to invest in Puerto Rico was influenced by several factors, primarily the island’s highly educated and skilled talent “in STEM and the IT/Network domain,” the promotional agency said.

“Puerto Rico is a leader in STEM-focused talent, being the No. 1 jurisdiction in the United States graduating Hispanic engineers, with approximately 50% of university graduates holding a STEM degree,” it stated.

“The Puerto Rico center offers cost-effective and mission-critical delivery operations for our communications service providers’ clients. Combining Prodapt’s telecom-native experience, Gen AI-powered solutions, and Puerto Rico’s skilled talent base, the new center will greatly enhance our efforts to help clients achieve their business goals,” said Prodapt CEO Harsha Kumar.