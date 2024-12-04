CELIA members building submarine cable connecting Caribbean to US

The new cable, known as CELIA (Caribbean ELIte Alliance), will utilize the latest submarine fiber-optic technologies.

The 2,300-mile cable is expected to go live in the third quarter of 2027.

Members of the CELIA consortium have announced plans to construct a high-capacity “express” submarine cable connecting Aruba, Martinique, Antigua, Puerto Rico, and Boca Raton, Florida.

The new fiber-optic cable, named CELIA (Caribbean ELIte Alliance), will span more than 3,700 kilometers (2,300 miles). It will include a minimum of eight fiber pairs, offering 22 terabits per second (Tbps) per pair and an estimated initial capacity of more than 170 Tbps. The cable is expected to go live in the third quarter of 2027.

“CELIA is another major step forward in the expansion of Telxius’ global network, increasing capacity and adding to our densely redundant routes across the Americas,” said Mario Martin, CEO at Telxius.

“We’re committed to delivering the lowest latency and highest connectivity performance for our business customers in the Caribbean and enhancing experiences for end users globally,” he added.

The consortium comprises SETAR as the landing partner in Aruba; Orange in Martinique; Telxius in Puerto Rico; and Boca Raton, offering 24/7 monitoring and security through its Network Operations Centers; and APUA in Antigua.

“This project is a giant step forward in the process of re-creation of the Antigua and Barbuda digital environment,” said John Bradshaw, general manager of APUA. “It depicts the continuous commitment of APUA in providing the best connectivity solutions, which will be vital in the growth of the country’s economy, support businesses, transform communities and place Antigua and Barbuda as a pioneer in digital transformation within” the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States.

Alcatel Submarine Networks has been selected as the end-to-end supplier for CELIA’s submarine cable infrastructure, linking the landing partners. The agreement includes options to expand capacity and add new landing points.

“CELIA will enhance connectivity in the Caribbean region, providing high-capacity and secure data transfer and very high internet speeds with low latency to support the region’s increasing digital demands,” project representatives said. “Investments such as CELIA ensure that the islands are connected to worldwide data networks. Being globally connected creates opportunities for sustainable economic growth, bridging the digital divide and improving network resilience.”

The group said the CELIA project prioritizes environmental protection and biodiversity preservation at every stage.

“The route selection and various infrastructures have been carefully studied to bypass the most sensitive areas and to apply the least invasive technologies. The consortium will work closely with NGOs and local authorities to ensure the preservation of ecosystems and the prosperity of local communities,” the group assured.