U.S. DOT awards $711K for new vehicle ramp in Vieques

The Mosquito Terminal ramp is essential for the efficient and safe loading and unloading of cargo onto a new barge that is currently under construction. #NewsismyBusiness (Credit: Shawn E. Slattery/Vieques Culebra Ferry Watch Facebook page).

The funding supports the U.S. Marine Highway Program’s efforts to improve cargo transportation.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) has awarded $711,491 to the Puerto Rico Integrated Transportation Authority for the construction of a new vehicle ramp at the Mosquito Terminal in Vieques.

The ramp will facilitate the efficient and safe loading and unloading of cargo on a new barge currently under construction, MARAD noted. The project is part of broader efforts to address increasing demand for Marine Highway transportation services, which are critical for moving consumer goods, construction materials and agricultural products essential to daily life in the region.

“Strengthening resiliency on the United States Marine Highway Route M-2 by increasing terminal capacity to handle higher cargo volumes is a central goal of the program,” the agency stated.

The funding for Vieques is part of a larger nearly $4.9 million allocation for five marine highway projects through the United States Marine Highway Program (USMHP).

“The Biden-Harris Administration’s investments in the United States Marine Highway Program are to move goods more quickly and efficiently, which is especially important considering the current record demand for shipping,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“With the funding announced today, we’re further modernizing operations at our ports and waterways and strengthening supply chains, which will help lower costs of essential goods for American families,” Buttigieg added.

The USMHP aims to expand the use of navigable waterways to reduce land-based congestion, support more efficient transportation options and enhance the overall performance of the surface transportation system. The program collaborates with public and private participants to achieve these goals.

All Marine Highway Grants recipients must comply with the Biden-Harris administration infrastructure law’s “Build America, Buy America” provisions, which require funds to be used for U.S.-made steel, building materials and manufactured equipment. These requirements aim to strengthen U.S. manufacturing and domestic supply chains.

In addition to Puerto Rico, funding was awarded to projects in Louisiana, Washington and West Virginia to “enhance the movement of goods along our navigable waterways while expanding existing waterborne freight services,” MARAD stated.