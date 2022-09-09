Puerto Rico Builders Assoc. to convene on Hurricane María’s 5th anniversary

Vanessa de Mari Monserrate, president of the Puerto Rico Builders Association.

The Puerto Rico Builders Association will celebrate its 49th annual convention “A Roadmap to Recovery,” Sept. 20-21, at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

With a focus on rebuilding and innovation, the event seeks to present the challenges and realities, and encourage discussion to propel the industry into this new era of recovery, organizers said.

The two-day convention will feature a variety of panels and conferences with experts from Puerto Rico and the United States on construction and related topics.

Speakers include Marion Mollegen-McFadden, US principal deputy assistant secretary for Community and Planning Department at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Pamela Hughes Patenaude, Former US deputy secretary, HUD, and William Rodríguez, Secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Housing.

The event will also address other topics, including the responsible management and development of Puerto Rico’s coasts, the growth of “smart community” projects, and the main challenges facing the industry.

“This edition of the convention will explore a wide variety of topics and subjects relevant to construction in Puerto Rico,” said Vanessa de Mari Monserrate, president of the Puerto Rico Builders Association.

“As the leading association of the construction industry in Puerto Rico, it is our duty to assure the responsible and efficient use of funds for the reconstruction of our Island, and that is what we intend to discuss in depth with all the event’s attendees,” she said.

“We’re confident that these discussions and conversations will be of great value to our partners and guests,” she added.

The main event will be the Awards Luncheon, to be held on the second day of the convention.

Development companies and projects that stood out this year will receive “Builder of the Year,” “Public Official of the Year,” and “Disaster Recovery Reconstruction Impact Award,” among other recognitions.

There will also be networking cocktails, one of them in collaboration with Cervecera de Puerto Rico, who will also participate in a panel dedicated to innovation in the protection of Puerto Rico’s coasts after the many initiatives they’re leading in this field.

In addition, there will be an exhibition dedicated to the impact Hurricane María caused and all the work that has been done for the island’s recovery.