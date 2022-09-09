Grupo Guayacán launches ‘Giving Day’ to support endowment fund

Participants in a workshop sponsored by Grupo Guayacan.

Grupo Guayacán launched its annual fundraising campaign for individuals, organizations, and companies that wish to contribute to the development of Puerto Rican entrepreneurs as part of the Guayacán Giving Day 2022 campaign.

The funds raised during the campaign provide the financial resources needed to ensure the continuity of the entrepreneurial development programs Guayacán offers to local businesses, which provide coaching, mentoring, and seed capital to Puerto Rican entrepreneurs at different stages of growth, the organization stated.

This year, 207 companies — out of which 68% are women-led and represent nearly 400 participants — will benefit from these programs, making this the organization’s largest class in its 26-year history.

“The programs offered by Grupo Guayacán are a great opportunity for all types of entrepreneurs. As entrepreneurs, we often lack the right tools or need to update our knowledge, get out of our comfort zone, and dare to assess our skills and work on our vulnerabilities, especially in such a competitive and changing environment. We must support Grupo Guayacán by joining the Guayacán Giving Day campaign,” said Naíma Rodríguez, Teatro Breve’s Producer.

The Guayacán Giving Day will be held Oct. 5, 2022, and all contributions received up to that date will be allocated to the organization’s Endowment Fund.

“The Guayacán Endowment Fund allows us to secure the resources we need to deploy educational programs that serve a large community of entrepreneurs, which, this year is the largest we have ever served,” said Laura Cantero, Guayacan’s executive director.

“Every single contribution is important, allowing us to continue supporting entrepreneurs, from the idea development stage up until the growth and expansion stage. We ask you to join our mission to keep dreaming, venturing, and growing together… for our entrepreneurs and for Puerto Rico,” she said.