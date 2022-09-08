Starbucks marks 20 years in Puerto Rico, plans to invest $5M

As part of Starbucks 20th anniversary celebration, a limited-edition partner-designed anniversary beverage will be available for customers to enjoy, as well as a Puerto Rico-inspired Starbucks Card and espresso mug.

Starbucks Puerto Rico is marking two decades of presence in the island’s retail market, where it has 29 stores and 600 employees.

News is my Business learned that the chain will invest $5 million during the rest of 2022 and 2023 to open new stores.

The chain’s first store opened in Old San Juan in 2002. The last seven of the 20 years that Starbucks has been in Puerto Rico have been in partnership with Baristas del Caribe, LLC., licensed retail operator the local chain.

“We’re excited to start in September the 20th anniversary of Starbucks in Puerto Rico, and we are honored that this celebration is held by Baristas del Caribe, an entirely owned Puerto Rican company that was born from the love of coffee and the desire to support the mission of Starbucks in the island,” said Jaime Luis Fonalledas, president of Baristas del Caribe, LLC (BDC).

“Today we proudly celebrate the commitments we made in 2015 when our relationship with Starbucks was formalized to promote the opening of new stores in Puerto Rico, which today make 29 stores, offer more employment and grown opportunities for partners [employees] who already exceed 600, and contribute to the improvement of the communities that embrace us and support the strengthening of the Puerto Rican coffee industry,” he said.

“Cup by cup, and with the support of our own partners, customers, and business partners, we will continue to expand the Starbucks experience in Puerto Rico,” Fonalledas said.

As part of Puerto Rico 20th anniversary celebration, Starbucks Puerto Rico will release an assortment of limited-edition products, including a unique anniversary drink, a Puerto Rico-inspired espresso mug and, the first ever Starbucks Card dedicated to the island. The company also announced the return of its Single-Origin Puerto Rico coffee to the local market.

“Over the past 20 years, we have witnessed remarkable market growth while maintaining the highest standards of quality and service. Today, we are proud to achieve this milestone with the support of our partners, customers, and the communities that we serve and with a deep respect for all who are a part of the coffee industry in Puerto Rico,” said Idis Ortiz-López, general manager of Starbucks Puerto Rico.