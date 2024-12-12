Starbucks Puerto Rico invests $3M to open 2 new stores

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The River Town Plaza Commercial Center store is located on Los Filtros Avenue in Bayamón.

The new locations include the first Starbucks to open within a hospital on the island.

Baristas del Caribe, which operates the Starbucks franchise in Puerto Rico, announced the opening of two new stores on the island, representing a combined $3 million investment.

The new stores — bringing the total number of Starbucks locations on the island to 35 — are located in River Town Plaza Commercial Center and at Auxilio Mutuo Hospital in Hato Rey. The company has created 50 direct jobs at the new stores.

“We are thrilled to continue our expansion in Puerto Rico with the opening of our 34th and 35th stores,” said Idis Ortiz-López, general manager of Starbucks Puerto Rico.

“These new locations allow us to continue to remain an integral part of our communities’ daily lives, reinforcing our role as a third place, where people can connect, relax and feel welcome,” she said

“We’re especially proud to open our first store in a hospital, providing a comforting space for those at Auxilio Mutuo Hospital who need it most,” she noted.

As part of Starbucks’ reinvention plans, the new stores feature technological innovations designed to benefit both customers and partners, including its Mastrena 2.0 brewing machines.

The stores also embrace the Starbucks “Grounds for Your Garden” initiative, offering customers free bags of used coffee grounds to take home and use as a compost or an eco-friendly fertilizer alternative.