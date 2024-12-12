Type to search

In-Brief

Starbucks Puerto Rico invests $3M to open 2 new stores

NIMB Staff December 12, 2024
The River Town Plaza Commercial Center store is located on Los Filtros Avenue in Bayamón.

The new locations include the first Starbucks to open within a hospital on the island.

Baristas del Caribe, which operates the Starbucks franchise in Puerto Rico, announced the opening of two new stores on the island, representing a combined $3 million investment.

The new stores — bringing the total number of Starbucks locations on the island to 35 — are located in River Town Plaza Commercial Center and at Auxilio Mutuo Hospital in Hato Rey. The company has created 50 direct jobs at the new stores.

“We are thrilled to continue our expansion in Puerto Rico with the opening of our 34th and 35th stores,” said Idis Ortiz-López, general manager of Starbucks Puerto Rico. 

“These new locations allow us to continue to remain an integral part of our communities’ daily lives, reinforcing our role as a third place, where people can connect, relax and feel welcome,” she said

“We’re especially proud to open our first store in a hospital, providing a comforting space for those at Auxilio Mutuo Hospital who need it most,” she noted.

As part of Starbucks’ reinvention plans, the new stores feature technological innovations designed to benefit both customers and partners, including its Mastrena 2.0 brewing machines.

The stores also embrace the Starbucks “Grounds for Your Garden” initiative, offering customers free bags of used coffee grounds to take home and use as a compost or an eco-friendly fertilizer alternative. 

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Auxilio Mutuo Hospital investigates network breach
NIMB Staff July 15, 2024
AFICA issues up to $57.4M in new bonds for Grupo Auxilio Mutuo
Contributor November 19, 2021
Metro Pavia, Auxilio Mutuo tend to hurricane victims
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez September 14, 2017
P.R organ donors prop growing transplant center action
Lorraine Blasor December 28, 2015

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

[Groups, conventions and sporting events generated $35 million in sales from July to September.]

This shows Puerto Rico’s enormous potential in this sector. This has been a great collaborative effort. As long as the different components of the industry continue to work as a team, we will continue to advance in groups and events travel.

 

— Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico

 

Related Stories

Auxilio Mutuo Hospital investigates network breach
AFICA issues up to $57.4M in new bonds for Grupo Auxilio Mutuo
Metro Pavia, Auxilio Mutuo tend to hurricane victims
P.R organ donors prop growing transplant center action
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.