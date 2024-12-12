Popular Auto 2024 Charity Golf Classic raises $555K for 35 nonprofits

The Popular Auto Charity Golf Classic took place at the Wyndham Rio Mar and Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve in Río Grande.

The 27th annual event benefited more than 35 organizations in Puerto Rico.

Popular Auto recently held the 27th edition of the Popular Auto Charity Golf Classic, which drew 466 players and raised $555,000 to benefit more than 35 nonprofit organizations, the company confirmed.

The event took place at the Wyndham Rio Mar (Ocean and River courses) and Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve (Championship and the International courses) in Río Grande. Puerto Rican golfer Rafa Campos participated and interacted with attendees throughout the day.

“The Popular Auto Charity Golf Classic is more than a tournament — it’s a platform that brings together the automotive industry and the island’s leading companies to support us in our commitment to promote the social and economic well-being of the communities we serve. We thank all the participants and collaborators who make this effort to contribute to the progress of Puerto Rico possible,” said Antolín Velasco, president of Popular Auto.

Among the benefitted entities are Virgilio Dávila Family Home, Manuel Fernández Juncos Children’s Home, Trauma Center, Boys & Girls Clubs, and Habitat for Humanity.