Herbalife Family Foundation grants $60K to Boys & Girls Clubs

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The grant will allow the nonprofit to expand its programs and reach more children and families in need.

The organization is one of 28 U.S.-based nonprofits participating in the Casa Herbalife Program.

The Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) has announced a $60,000 grant to Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico.

The organization is one of 28 U.S.-based nonprofits participating in the Casa Herbalife Program, a global HFF initiative that partners with community organizations to provide nutritious meals, educational resources, and safe environments for children and underserved communities.

Through its Casa Herbalife Program, HFF distributed $5 million this year to 164 nonprofit organizations across 59 countries and territories.

The Casa Herbalife Program is made possible by the “generosity and commitment” of Herbalife’s independent distributors and employees.

“Their dedication has fueled HFF’s impactful work, directly supporting communities and transforming lives. This year’s funding is projected to benefit approximately 200,000 children globally, delivering essential support where it is needed most,” officials said.

“We are immensely grateful to the Herbalife Family Foundation for their generous support of the development and well-being of our children and youth,” said Alma Frontera, president of Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico. “This grant will allow us to expand our programs and reach more children and families in need. Together, we are building a healthier community with greater hope for a bright future.”

“These grants go beyond financial aid — they represent a commitment to empowering communities, providing children and underserved groups with the tools they need to create a brighter, healthier future,” said Rob Levy, Herbalife Family Foundation board member and international managing director at Herbalife.

“We deeply appreciate the dedication of Herbalife’s independent distributors and employees, whose passion and hard work spark real, lasting change in the communities where we live and serve,” he added.