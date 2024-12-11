Type to search

Distrito T-Mobile to host New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for 4th time

NIMB Staff December 11, 2024
The event will feature Puerto Rican artist Luis Fonsi and will again be hosted by Dayanara Torres.

Artistic performances will be free to the public, with limited capacity at Popular Plaza.

Distrito T-Mobile will host “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025” for the fourth consecutive year. The globally broadcast event, produced by ABC, will feature performances by Puerto Rican artist Luis Fonsi and will be hosted by former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres.

Additional performers include Gilberto Santa Rosa, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Gisselle, Plena Libre, and Julio César Sanabria.

“Ringing in the new year at Distrito T-Mobile is a one-of-a-kind experience, a celebration like no other,” said Francisco Mariani, general manager of Distrito T-Mobile.

“Those who join us that night will have the privilege of being part of a global, innovative and spectacular event, watched by millions of people around the world. It’s a unique show in Puerto Rico, redefining the way we celebrate the arrival of the new year,” Mariani said.

Distrito T-Mobile, which attracts approximately 3.3 million annual visitors, has hosted this New Year’s Eve event since its opening in 2021.

As in previous years, the restaurants at Distrito T-Mobile will offer exclusive culinary experiences with two seating options. Reservations are required, and participants can secure parking for $25 at the Magenta Lot.

“This year, the celebration holds special meaning for us, as Luis Fonsi, the first artist to perform on this stage, returns to join us and be part of this historic night,” said Mariani.

The artistic performances at Popular Plaza will be free to the public, though capacity is limited. To accommodate more attendees, the Convention District will open outdoor areas with food kiosks and giant screens for a shared celebration experience.

Public parking will be available at the Convention Center’s West and East lots.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
[Groups, conventions and sporting events generated $35 million in sales from July to September.]

This shows Puerto Rico's enormous potential in this sector. This has been a great collaborative effort. As long as the different components of the industry continue to work as a team, we will continue to advance in groups and events travel.

 

— Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico

 

