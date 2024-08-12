YMCA of San Juan to host 5th edition of invitational golf tournament

The YMCA Invitational Golf Tournament is one of the organization’s primary fundraising activities.

The event will feature up-and-coming talent.

The YMCA of San Juan, together with Commercial Equipment Finance Inc. (CEFI), will host the fifth edition of its traditional YMCA Invitational Golf Tournament on Sept. 13, at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Río Grande.

This year, Puerto Rican golfer Sasha Medina will host the event alongside several young golf talents, including several rising amateur stars, the nonprofit stated.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the infrastructure fund for the renovation of the facilities of the century-old institution and to ensure the continuity of the programs and services it offers to the community. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the shotgun will be at 8:30 a.m.

“The YMCA of San Juan is proud to celebrate the fifth edition of our Invitational Golf Tournament, an event that not only brings together golf enthusiasts, but also supports our mission of strengthening the community through sports and wellness programs,” said Mabel Román-Padró, executive director of the YMCA.

“We deeply appreciate the support of our sponsors and participants, whose support is vital to continue offering our services to those who need it most,” she said. “We’re excited to have young golf talents this year, who represent the future of this sport in Puerto Rico.”

The YMCA Invitational Golf Tournament is one of the organization’s primary fundraising activities, and its continued success has allowed the nonprofit to begin a project to restore the facilities and expand and improve the institution’s programs, positively impacting more than 5,000 people each year, she said.

“Tournament participants will enjoy a day of camaraderie and friendly competition on one of our best golf courses, with special prizes for the winners, raffles and other surprises,” she added.

“It’s vital for us to encourage and support future generations of athletes. Having them on board not only adds excitement to the tournament, but also offers a unique opportunity for participants to share the green with these promising golfers,” said Román-Padró. “We hope that this experience will inspire both young and old to continue to pursue their sporting passions.”

Ricardo Ríos-Bolívar, CEFI’s CEO, said, “We’re thrilled to be part of this meaningful event that not only promotes sports, but also strengthens our community by supporting the YMCA’s important programs.”

Those interested in joining the tournament, either as players or sponsors, can call 787-728-7200 or write to [email protected]. More information is available on the organization’s website.