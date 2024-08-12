Type to search

In-Brief

YMCA of San Juan to host 5th edition of invitational golf tournament

NIMB Staff August 12, 2024
The YMCA Invitational Golf Tournament is one of the organization’s primary fundraising activities.

The event will feature up-and-coming talent.

The YMCA of San Juan, together with Commercial Equipment Finance Inc. (CEFI), will host the fifth edition of its traditional YMCA Invitational Golf Tournament on Sept. 13, at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Río Grande.

This year, Puerto Rican golfer Sasha Medina will host the event alongside several young golf talents, including several rising amateur stars, the nonprofit stated.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the infrastructure fund for the renovation of the facilities of the century-old institution and to ensure the continuity of the programs and services it offers to the community. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the shotgun will be at 8:30 a.m.

“The YMCA of San Juan is proud to celebrate the fifth edition of our Invitational Golf Tournament, an event that not only brings together golf enthusiasts, but also supports our mission of strengthening the community through sports and wellness programs,” said Mabel Román-Padró, executive director of the YMCA.

“We deeply appreciate the support of our sponsors and participants, whose support is vital to continue offering our services to those who need it most,” she said. “We’re excited to have young golf talents this year, who represent the future of this sport in Puerto Rico.”

The YMCA Invitational Golf Tournament is one of the organization’s primary fundraising activities, and its continued success has allowed the nonprofit to begin a project to restore the facilities and expand and improve the institution’s programs, positively impacting more than 5,000 people each year, she said.

“Tournament participants will enjoy a day of camaraderie and friendly competition on one of our best golf courses, with special prizes for the winners, raffles and other surprises,” she added.

“It’s vital for us to encourage and support future generations of athletes. Having them on board not only adds excitement to the tournament, but also offers a unique opportunity for participants to share the green with these promising golfers,” said Román-Padró. “We hope that this experience will inspire both young and old to continue to pursue their sporting passions.”

Ricardo Ríos-Bolívar, CEFI’s CEO, said, “We’re thrilled to be part of this meaningful event that not only promotes sports, but also strengthens our community by supporting the YMCA’s important programs.”

Those interested in joining the tournament, either as players or sponsors, can call 787-728-7200 or write to [email protected]. More information is available on the organization’s website.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Burlington Stores launches 8th annual fundraiser to benefit schools
NIMB Staff July 24, 2024
Burlington Stores to launch 2nd annual fundraising campaign
Contributor April 8, 2024
Chili’s Puerto Rico, United for a Cause Foundation mark National Pet Day
Contributor April 4, 2024
Fransglobal Charity Foundation joins Autism Alliance of Puerto Rico for fundraiser
Contributor April 3, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPONSORED QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Quote of the Week sponsor.

“Once legislation is passed to ensure that these new revenues stay in Puerto Rico, the next question is how and where that money will be invested. The alternatives for using the funds generated by the GMT are vast, as vast as our imaginations allow.”

Related Stories

Burlington Stores launches 8th annual fundraiser to benefit schools
Burlington Stores to launch 2nd annual fundraising campaign
Chili’s Puerto Rico, United for a Cause Foundation mark National Pet Day
Fransglobal Charity Foundation joins Autism Alliance of Puerto Rico for fundraiser
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.