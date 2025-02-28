Puerto Rico Open 2025 to pump $5.5M into economy

The PGA Tour event will support local jobs, tourism and commerce in its 18th year.

The Puerto Rico Open 2025, to be held March 6-9 at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Río Grande for the 18th year, is expected to inject more than $5.5 million into the island’s economy, government officials said.

The event generates more than $700,000 in tax revenue, contributes $1.8 million in television production and operates with a $3 million budget, benefiting multiple local industries.

In addition, more than 1,000 jobs are created, positively impacting many Puerto Rican families. In the tourism sector, more than 2,500 hotel nights are booked, which boosts hospitality and restaurant industries, Gov. Jenniffer González said during a tour of the golf facilities alongside Willianette Robles, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co.

This tournament, part of the PGA Tour, continues to solidify Puerto Rico as a world-class golf destination, the governor said.

“Sports tourism is a strategic pillar for Puerto Rico’s economic development and international projection. Prestigious events such as the Puerto Rico Open 2025 reinforce our position as a world-class destination, generating a positive impact on the tourism industry, local commerce and job creation,” González said.

“This tournament attracts athletes and visitors, in addition to amplifying our global visibility, consolidating the island as an ideal place for tourism and investment,” she added.

Robles highlighted the tournament’s economic and promotional benefits.

“The Puerto Rico Open not only positions the island as a world-class golf destination but also boosts the economy through sports tourism. We are committed to continuing to promote events of this magnitude, which generate jobs, foster local commerce and increase Puerto Rico’s visibility on the global stage,” Robles said.

Matt Truax, executive director of the Puerto Rico Open, expressed gratitude for government support.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Government of Puerto Rico for their unwavering support and collaboration in making the Puerto Rico Open a continued success. Their commitment helps us showcase the island as a premier golf destination while making a positive impact on the local community,” Truax said.

Since 2008, the Puerto Rico Open has contributed to the community in alignment with the PGA Tour’s mission of creating a positive impact. Over the years, the event has donated more than $4.2 million to organizations that benefit thousands of people on the island.