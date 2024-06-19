Lexus hails participation of Puerto Rican golfer in Olympic delegation

These are the second Olympic games in which Rafael “Rafa” Campos is part of the local delegation, with the event in Japan being his first participation.

Campos, who has been a Lexus Ambassador since 2019, has been a professional player since 2011.

Lexus has announced the incorporation of the 2023 U.S. Open champion, Wyndham Clark, to its golf ambassador program. Meanwhile, Lexus Puerto Rico said it is celebrating the addition of golfer Rafa Campos to the Puerto Rican delegation for the Paris Olympic Games.

“We’re very proud that Rafa has secured his pass to Paris. His dedication, perseverance and discipline have been constant values in his professional development. Like Lexus, Rafa reflects the constant pursuit of excellence,” said Jaycie Dane, general manager of Lexus in Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, Clark will join a decorated roster of Lexus golf champions, including recently signed Will Zalatoris, Justin Suh, Hinako Shibuno and Amari Avery. In addition to creating a diverse team of golf ambassadors, Lexus continues to reinvigorate its strategic golf partnership strategy by focusing on opportunities that reach key brand audiences through integrations in the golf lifestyle space.

“I’m both excited and honored to have the opportunity to represent Lexus and join their roster of golf ambassadors,” said Wyndham Clark. “I’m a longtime admirer of the Lexus brand and respect their commitment to continuous improvement and rich history of supporting the game of golf.”

Clark’s golf career started at the age of 3 in his hometown of Denver, Colorado, where he frequented the driving range with his mom. Clark took his career to the professional level in 2017, earning his PGA Tour card in 2018.

He went on to represent the United States in the Ryder Cup and most recently shot a course-record 60 in route to a victory at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Clark is ranked fourth in the Official World Golf Rankings.