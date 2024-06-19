Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army partner to aid during hurricane season

From left: Bersabé Vera, divisional commander for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands at The Salvation Army, and Amanda Silva, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico

The organizations will have a total of 818 home repair kits available.

Nonprofits Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico and The Salvation Army have signed a collaborative agreement to provide a basic kit of home repair materials to individuals or families in preparation for the hurricane season.

The organizations will have a total of 818 kits available, prepared by Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico and The Salvation Army, which will oversee identifying and distributing them according to the needs that arise in the event of an emergency and family request.

“At Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico and together with our parent company, Habitat International, we’ve worked on preparing home repair kits, which are 27-gallon containers with different materials for a minor or temporary repair that a home requires,” said Amanda Silva, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico.

“We’ve carried out this work in the past when on different occasions such as after Hurricane María and Fiona, we’ve distributed a total of 3,229 repair kits. We joined The Salvation Army, an organization with a long history in Puerto Rico and with great experience in community service and in disaster situations, for the identification and distribution from now on,” she said.

“We’re grateful for this alliance and to be able to unite the efforts and experiences of our diverse teams, for the benefit of Puerto Rico and its communities,” Silva noted.

The home repair kit is used to make minor and temporary repairs to homes that have had some impact or need minimal repair. It does not substitute a professional evaluation to determine any damage to the home, the nonprofits said.

The kit, included in a 27-gallon container with lid contains a 5-gallon bucket, two 12-foot-by-18 foot heavy-duty awnings, a variety of galvanized nails, screws, nails with plastic covers, plastic ties, duct tape, 100 feet of half-inch rope, 100 feet of No. 20 gauge flexible wire, a hammer, 8-inch pliers, two screwdrivers, a 16-foot measuring tape, pruning shears, a 20-inch hand saw, a manual saw for tree pruning, a solar flashlight, gloves, and a brochure from the U.S. Corps of Engineers.

“All staff at The Salvation Army are prepared to respond to any emergency that Puerto Rican families may face during this hurricane season and at any time of the year. Together with the alliance with Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico, we will work hand in hand to continue helping the communities we serve,” said Bersabé Vera, divisional commander for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, at The Salvation Army.