PGA Tour returns for Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club

The Puerto Rico Open tees off this week at the Championship Course at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Río Grande. (Credit: Discover Puerto Rico)

The tournament features 132 players and a $4 million prize purse.

The PGA Tour has arrived in Puerto Rico for the 17th edition of the Puerto Rico Open, taking place this week at the Championship Course at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Río Grande.

A total of 132 players, including four Puerto Ricans, will compete for a share of the $4 million prize purse and FedEx Cup points.

The event is sponsored by the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, which has partnered with the PGA Tour for years to promote the island’s golf courses.

“As title sponsor, Puerto Rico Tourism Company is proud to reinforce its long-standing commitment to the Puerto Rico Open, an event that continues to capture global attention while positioning our island as a premier golf destination,” said Willianette Robles, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

Government officials estimate the tournament will generate approximately $5.5 million for the local economy.

“This tournament is not only a showcase of world-class talent but also a powerful engine for tourism growth and economic development,” Robles added.

The Puerto Rico Open has seen notable PGA Tour players, including Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth, achieve success. This year, Puerto Rico will be represented by Chris Nido, Reinaldo Simoni, Gustavo Rangel and Kelvin Hernández.

The tournament will be broadcast Thursday through Sunday on the Golf Channel, with streaming available on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Golf Channel Latin America will provide Spanish-language coverage for viewers in the region.

Since 2008, the Puerto Rico Open has donated more than $4.2 million to local organizations, reinforcing its commitment to community impact and social responsibility.

The championship course at Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve is considered one of Puerto Rico’s top golf venues, offering oceanfront views and tropical landscapes, according to Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization (DMO).

“People love playing and staying amid the island’s swaying palm trees, teal-colored surf, and rainforest ridgeline,” said Glorianna Yamin, vice president of marketing at Discover Puerto Rico.

With 18 golf courses across the island, Puerto Rico continues to establish itself as a top Caribbean golf destination, offering world-class amenities alongside rich history, vibrant culture and diverse gastronomy, the DMO added.