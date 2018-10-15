CPAs to host personal finance planning forum, focused on post-María lessons

October 15, 2018 229

The School of Certified Public Accountants will host a personal finance planning forum in which it will seek to provide savings options and lessons learned from Hurricane María. The event will take place Oct. 17 at the Vivo Beach Club in Isla Verde.

“In this forum the global economic outlook and market conditions, as well as existing challenges and opportunities will be reviewed to ensure healthy personal finances,” said Cecilia Colón-Ouslán, president of the professional group.

“First-rate lecturers are will provide information on the economic environment of the island and the United States [mainland.] Other topics to be discussed will be the stock market right now, changes in laws and regulations affecting financial planning, estate planning and Puerto Rico’s new demographics,” she added.

The forum will feature a group of 19 presenters who will delve into the different subjects on the agenda. On the list are: Yolanda Varela, vice president of Banco Popular’s Wealth Management division and from Popular Securities, Yolanda Rosich, senior vice president of investments and Gabriel Flores, consulting associate. From UBS Financial Services’ Wealth Management Services will be Anita Brennan, senior vice president and Victor Tomassini, vice president. MassMutual Puerto Rico will be represented by CPA Daniel González-Maisonet, investment advisor and sales manager and Eric Báez-Rodríguez, sales manager.

Also on hand will be Pedro Hernández-Reyes, partner of Marichal, Hernandez, Santiago & Juarbe, LLC; María Miranda-Cruz, the family office director of GrupoFerré Rangel; and Economist Vicente Feliciano Pérez, president of Advantage Business Consulting.

The forum will run from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.