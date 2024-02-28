Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Enterprise Women Forum 2024’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Although they receive less than half of the investment of businesses founded by men, companies founded and co-founded by women performed better over time, generating 10% more in cumulative revenue over a five-year period. (Credit: Thicha Satapitanon | Dreamstime.com)

The Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC) and its Business and Professional Women’s Network call for participation in the Enterprise Women Forum, aimed at facilitating access to capital and incorporating artificial intelligence in business operations.

The event will take place on March 7 at Hyatt Place San Juan, which is located in the convention center district in Miramar.

“This event is designed to strengthen the role of women entrepreneurs and professionals in the establishment and operation of businesses,” said Margaret Ramírez-Báez, president of the CofC’s Business and Professional Women’s Network.

“We will explore key topics for business success, from access to capital to the transformative role of artificial intelligence, as well as other pertinent issues like the economic forecast for 2024 and the impact of technology on business competitiveness,” she added.

The forum’s agenda, scheduled for the day before International Women’s Day, includes economic outlook for 2024; technology’s impact on business competitiveness through AI in operations; leveraging social networks; and business financing options.

“The Enterprise Women Forum is part of the [Puerto Rico CofC’s] efforts to facilitate access to knowledge and resources that empower women-led businesses,” said Ramón Pérez-Blanco, president of the Puerto Rico CofC and president of Fulcro Insurance Inc.

Ramírez-Báez emphasized that access to and proper use of capital is crucial for the growth of women-led businesses. She cited a study from the report “Understanding the Landscape: Access to Capital for Women Entrepreneurs” by the National Women’s Business Council, showing women business owners invest significantly less capital than their male counterparts and rely more on personal funds and internal financing.

A BCG analysis suggests that equal entrepreneurial participation between women and men could raise global gross domestic product by 3% to 6%, potentially boosting the global economy by $2.5 trillion to $5 trillion.

Despite receiving less funding than male-founded businesses, women-led companies yield 10% more cumulative revenue over five years, according to the news release.

To attend, visit the CofC’s CofC’s website.