Dept. of Agriculture to set up mini farm at Distrito T-Mobile

Pygmy goats, sheep, rabbits, ducks, geese, chickens and turtles are just some of the animals that will be part of the activity, in partnership with Mi Pequeña Granja. (Credit: Mi Pequeña Granja’s Facebook page)

Pygmy goats, sheep, rabbits, ducks, geese, chickens and turtles are only some of the animals that will arrive with the Puerto Rico Department of Agriculture, in partnership with Mi Pequeña Granja, to the Distrito T-Mobile entertainment complex for the Reyando Pa’l Distrito event on Jan. 5.

The event is part of the pre-Three Kings Day festivities, celebrated on Jan. 6.

Reyando Pa’l Distrito will be open to the public free of charge from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the complex located in the Puerto Rico Convention Center District in the Miramar sector of San Juan.

“Once again, together with Mi Pequeña Granja, we will create a space where the children of Puerto Rico can enjoy the animals that we typically see in our countryside,” said Agriculture Secretary Ramón González.

“It’s an activity designed to provide an educational and fun experience for the little ones. In addition to that important moment of family unity, strengthening the ties between parents and children, we’re promoting the tradition of celebrating Three Kings Day,” he said.

González added that the activity also “fulfills the agency’s goal of promoting appreciation for the island’s agriculture and nature, bringing [people] closer to agricultural activities, educating them about the work of farmers, and promoting the care of animals.”

“We invite all families to come to Reyando Pa’l Distrito and join this day of fun, learning and fellowship,” said González.