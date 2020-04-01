Destilería Serrallés donates 55K gallons of high-proof alcohol to fight COVID-19

April 1, 2020 187

Following two weeks of producing and distributing high-proof alcohol as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic on the island, Destilería Serrallés, Inc. has donated more than 55,000 gallons of this product to hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers, public safety and security personnel for disinfection and sanitization purposes.

“Since Mar. 17, the distillery has processed hundreds of alcohol donation requests to help in sanitization and disinfection islandwide. The donations have focused primarily on the healthcare sector, which is at the front lines in the battle against the spread of the coronavirus,” said Destilería Serrallés President Philippe Brechot.

“Providing alcohol in the initial phase of this crisis is of utmost importance,” he said. “The company’s initiative was launched as a preventive measure to help mitigate the temporary alcohol shortage on the island until the local alcohol distribution supply chain could replenish its inventories.”

More than 55,000 gallons have already been distributed to primary, secondary and regional hospitals as well as specialized healthcare facilities including: pediatric, psychiatric and oncology institutions,” he said.

In addition, dialysis, chemotherapy, radiology, infusion clinics, clinical laboratories, municipal hospitals and emergency rooms also received donations.

Diagnostic and Treatment Centers, integrated health services as well as healthcare providers under HMO/IPA and Centros 330 have also benefited from the alcohol distributions, he said.

Other alcohol recipients include primary health and specialized physicians, ambulance services and medical transportation providers for patients and senior citizens.

The Puerto Rico Police and Fire Department, the 911 Emergency Response system, as well as state and municipal emergency and security corps, responsible for public safety, have also received alcohol donations.

On Mar. 15, Destilería Serrallés Inc., announced a temporary shift from its rum production to enable high-proof alcohol production and free distribution in 70% and 95% concentrations to hospitals and multiple health providers islandwide which are working with challenging scenarios resulting from the arrival of COVID-19 over the past few weeks.

This type of alcohol, which is not suitable for human consumption, is indicated by the World Health Organization for its use in sanitation and disinfection protocols in patients and clinical environments.

Since 2017, the company has been actively contributing to relief efforts in Puerto Rico through its corporate social responsibility platform “We’re Millions of Quixotes”). Since then, Destilería Serrallés has been helping communities affected by hurricanes and earthquakes, among other natural disasters.

The Quixotes team was activated again for this emergency and they have been instrumental in dispatching the disinfectant,” Brechot said.

“With a small group of our management team and our employees, we have accomplished this unprecedented operation to help Puerto Rico. Together we have worked long days, and we are honored to be contributing to the island at such a critical moment,” he said.

Applicants must meet a series of requirements to be eligible for the alcohol donation. They must be hospitals or healthcare-focused, demonstrating their services or operations are working to contain the spread of COVID-19 on the island, a pandemic that continues to advance with daily confirmed cases.

