Discover P.R. participates in ITB Berlin travel conference in Germany

March 7, 2019 28

Destination Marketing Organization Discover Puerto Rico will have a presence at ITB Berlin, a travel trade conference in Germany and one of the most prestigious on an international scale, from Mar. 6-10.

Puerto Rico will meet with international press, tour operators, travel technology organizations, travel agencies and traffic carriers from around the world to discuss opportunities to continue elevating Puerto Rico on a global scale.

“To be visible to the world as a premier travel destination, having a presence at an event of this nature allows us to make connections, identify opportunities, generate leads and continue to promote tourism on a global scale,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

“The DMO is committed to identifying the right opportunities that will benefit the Island and ultimately, the economy,” he added.

Attendees at ITB come from six continents and 180 countries. The event boasts approximately 110,000 trade visitors and 160,000 visitors in total, including consumers, which presents an additional opportunity to foster tourism growth and inspire travelers to experience the wonders of the Island.

The DMO will also be participating in the TravMedia International Media Marketplace (IMM) on Mar 5 before ITB commences. IMM is the industry’s leading event for the media to meet travel and tourism brands.

Discover Puerto Rico will have a dedicated branded table where delegates will meet top travel journalists, editors and broadcasters to discuss the Island’s latest news, events and developments.

IMM is a single-day networking and relationship-building opportunity for journalists and travel & tourism brands. IMM has played host to more than 2,500 international media and 1,425 exhibiting companies, since 2013.

Lastly, the delegation has secured a table at the Brand USA sponsored breakfast roundtable, where Discover Puerto Rico will have the opportunity to share tourism industry updates and milestones, while increasing awareness of exciting future developments for potential stakeholders.

This comes on the heels of the DMO’s participation in multiple international travel conferences such as World Travel Market in London and FITUR in Madrid, in recent months.

Puerto Rico as a destination has received numerous accolades which solidifies its readiness to welcome tourists and the magnitude of offerings to experience, including the top position as number one on the New York Times “52 Places to Go in 2019” list. Participation at these events will allow Discover Puerto Rico to share this, plus more, on a truly global scale.