Discover Puerto Rico, CofC sign collaboration agreement to restore business activity

September 2, 2020 345

Discover Puerto Rico and the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC) signed a collaboration agreement to create new alliances with local organizations, bridging sectors of the economy, representatives confirmed.

The organizations will work together to spread the message of efforts underway, “strengthening each other as links in the same economic chain,” they said in a release.

“Since Discover Puerto Rico opened, as the Destination Marketing Organization, the Chamber of Commerce has been a strong ally,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

“We’re honored to formally establish a collaboration agreement, allowing us to reach out to the members of the organization and provide a bridge to the tourism industry. Now more than ever, we must work together to restore business activity and stimulate rapid economic performance,” he said.

As part of this agreement, Discover Puerto Rico will provide members of the Chamber of Commerce access to tools to promote their businesses digitally, through presentations and/or workshops.

Likewise, members will have access to Discover Puerto Rico’s archive of images and videos to assist in the marketing and promotion of small and medium businesses. Organizations will share in their respective annual events, relevant information and content, and at the same time informative capsules will be recorded together to discuss the impact of tourism on the local economy.

“For years the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce has supported the tourism industry and the visitor economy due to the important role they play in our economy. At a time when tourism has been significantly impacted by the pandemic, it is of utmost importance to reinforce that support for the Puerto Rico tourism sector,” said CofC President Juan Carlos Agosto-Martínez.

Dean said the entities will work together to “educate the general population about the importance of tourism for Puerto Rico, the importance of promoting our destination efficiently and the potential that this represents for the general economy of the island.”