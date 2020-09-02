Food Bank launches ‘Zero Hunger Puerto Rico’ campaign

September 2, 2020 349

The Food Bank of Puerto Rico, in an effort to raise awareness against hunger, launched the “Zero Hunger Puerto Rico” campaign, seeking to boost education and mechanisms to work toward achieving food security, improving nutrition and promoting sustainable agriculture on the island.

“After the hurricanes, earthquakes and the pandemic that we are experiencing, the veil of what we do not want to see has been lifted: hunger on our island,” said Food Bank of Puerto Rico President Denise Santos, an entity allied with Feeding America.

“The increase in demand for food that we have had in the Food Bank evidences this reality. We can’t solve the problems that we ignore. It’s time to assume the inescapable responsibility of ending hunger in Puerto Rico,” Santos.

To begin to achieve food security, improve nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture, the “Zero Hunger Puerto Rico” initiative will present five virtual dialogues and four documentaries that will be broadcast on several platforms, oriented to solutions during the week of Sept. 21-25.

Part of the initiative calls for collaborating with the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics to start developing the United Nations’ progressive goals of eliminating hunger.

From 2011 to 2015, 40 municipalities were found to have 50% or more of their homes under poverty levels, which has increased as of 2017.