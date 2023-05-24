Discover Puerto Rico launches destination’s first curated retreat offering

Casa Alternavida in Río Grande is a boutique wellness retreat center. (Credit: casaalternavida.com)

As the wellness sector grows, destination marketing organization Discover Puerto Rico has launched the island’s first wellness retreat for leisure travelers and groups.

Puerto Rico is the “ideal destination for those seeking holistic experiences that bring a sense of well-being for the mind, body, and soul,” Discover Puerto Rico stated.

Discover Puerto Rico said the island’s offerings combine wellness, farm-to-table dining, “nature/sustainability” and “fitness/watersports.” The DMO pointed to everything from exploring natural wonders such as El Yunque National Rainforest and enjoying the soothing sounds of the native coquí frog, to indulging in a world-class spa like the Spa Botánico at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, and learning about a sustainable agroecological farm like Frutos del Guacabo.

“We’re delighted to launch this new offering for the destination, where the Discover Puerto Rico sales and services team can curate a perfect retreat experience for any group,” said Leah Chandler, chief marketing officer of Discover Puerto Rico.

“The global wellness tourism market continues to grow in demand, and the island offers endless opportunities for travelers to relax, restore and rejuvenate,” Chandler said. “The past few years have made everyone more aware of their lifestyle and the impact on well-being, and our options for creating the perfect retreat in Puerto Rico is focused on just that — a varied approach to serenity.”

Discover Puerto Rico is collaborating with lodging accommodations, tour operators, restaurants and others to help group travelers in leisure, such as bachelorette parties or family reunions, and those in the corporate space take advantage of these experiences, including:

Casa Alternavida (Río Grande) – a boutique wellness retreat center

Casa Grande (Utuado) – anti-rheumatic asana series, pranayama and meditation, and an ayurvedic cooking class

Castillo Tours (San Juan) – sunrise/sunset paddle yoga, early paradise trekking

Condado Vanderbilt (San Juan) – hammam spa services, aerobics and mediation

Dos Aguas (Río Grande) – an eco-friendly bed & breakfast nestled in the forest

Dreamcatcher Boutique (San Juan) – in-room massage, evening yoga on the beach, environmental initiatives and the Aovara vegetarian restaurant

E-Vacations Travel (San Juan) – providing personalized yoga/spa sessions in the forest, and hot springs in Coamo

Fairmont San Juan (San Juan) – a luxury property dedicated to genuine well-being

Finca Victoria (Vieques) – ayurvedic therapies, Chinese medicine, panchakarma and western massage modalities

Frutos Del Guacabo (Manatí) – sustainable farming tours

(Manatí) – sustainable farming tours LaVANda – a mobile wellness clinic