Vista Bahía Hotel to open in Salinas as all-inclusive resort

Vista Bahía Hotel’s grand opening starts with a party on Friday.

The Puerto Rican chain of all-inclusive hotels that operates Vista Verde in Yauco and Vista Azul in Aguadilla is set to inaugurate the Vista Bahía Hotel in Salinas. Formerly known as the Full Moon Hotel, the new 67-room resort’s grand opening starts with a party on Friday that will extend throughout the weekend.

Hotel representatives estimate that some $9 million was invested between the purchase transaction and improvements over a five-year period, financed by local banks and private capital. Vista Bahía employs 101 people, including 71 newly created jobs.

“With an impressive ocean view, the hotel will offer an exceptional experience for those seeking a fun-filled getaway and beautiful sunsets with their family,” Physical Plant Manager Xavier Barrera said. “The rooms in our hotel are designed and equipped with top-notch amenities to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable stay for our guests.”

“Among the amenities and facilities we will offer are two pools with a bar, an outdoor wood-fired pizzeria, a game room for the enjoyment of children and young people, a basketball court, a playground shaped like a ship, an activities room, and a restaurant with a capacity of 332 diners. In addition, we will provide services such as golf cart rental, kayaks, jet skis and bicycles,” the manager said.

The hotel will also offer an all-inclusive package, which includes breakfast, lunch, dinner and unlimited beverages. Among the activities that will be offered throughout the week are magic shows, artistic workshops, live music performances, jazz nights, and karaoke sessions.

“We are excited to welcome our guests to our third hotel,” Operations Manager Yolmarie Ortiz said. “We have worked hard to create an exceptional environment where our visitors can enjoy an unforgettable experience. Our goal is to become the preferred destination for families seeking a fun-filled getaway.”

Ortiz further noted that the hotel staff is trained and prepared to provide hospitable service, “ensuring that every detail is taken care of to meet the needs and expectations of our visitors.”

Salinas Mayor Karilyn Bonilla highlighted that: “We in the capital of the Caribbean Sea, are very enthusiastic about the opening of the Hotel Vista Bahía, a new quality accommodation alternative for all our local and international tourists.”

“Likewise, it promotes job creation and encourages local tourism. Know that our municipal administration is open to continue contributing to [the island’s] tourism,” Bonilla said.

The opening celebration will kick off Friday with the music of Arnaldo el más querido. On Saturday and Sunday, Barreto El Show and his Plena will perform at 6 p.m., and on Sunday, it is Rock Night, with a DJ and Karaoke starting at 5 p.m.