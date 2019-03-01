Discover Puerto Rico launches new destination website

March 1, 2019 225

Destination Marketing Organization Discover Puerto Rico launched the island’s revamped tourism website, featuring a user-friendly layout and dynamic content designed to engage and persuade visitors to select the Island as a place to vacation or develop business events and conventions, executives said.

This is an “important step” in the DMO’s brand repositioning process that will enable Puerto Rico to fully capitalize on its rich tourism product offerings and emerge as a leading Caribbean destination, officials added.

The new destination website has a mobile version to draw more visits. DMO executives cited statistics that reveal that 70 percent of people access the portal through their cell phones. The remaining 20 percent access the portal through their computer and the other 10 percent through electronic tablets.

“Beyond a solid technical foundation using current technology and industry best practices for improved content display, site security and search optimization, it also now features an intuitive navigation structure with more than 300 pages of rich, multimedia content covering all regions of Puerto Rico to meet the goal of marketing the entire Island as a tourist destination,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

The new website will help to attract multiple audiences, from leisure travelers, meeting planners to wedding groups and more, he said. Prior to the creation of the DMO, Puerto Rico had two websites, one for meeting planners and another for leisure.

The new website also contains a directory with thousands of companies on the island that offer tourist services and an inventory of tourist attractions.

Visitors to the website can explore virtually through tailored content, where to eat, stay and play, or select targeted categories such as: sports and outdoors activities, history and culture, arts and music, entertainment, events, and more.

In its first phase, the portal offers reviews of tourist attractions by region and in its second phase, which will be launched in April, it will offer content from each of the 78 municipalities of the island.

“We have established a robust content and feature development strategy for the website to adapt to everchanging travelers,” said Leah Chandler, CMO of Discover Puerto Rico.

“The new articles, videos, an event calendar and additional functionality will be added on a regular basis over the coming months in time for Puerto Rico’s brand re-positioning campaign launching soon,” she said.

“With more in-depth planning information and direct access to local business, the website aims to inspire consumers to choose Puerto Rico over competing destinations,” Chandler added.

Chandler also explained that the new website will allow the business owners themselves to edit the information of their commercial establishments, streamlining the process of updating the portal to make it more accurate and useful for the visitor.

Discover Puerto Rico will offer workshops on March 25-28 throughout the island to guide business owners on how to access the portal to update information. The details of the workshops will be offered soon, DMO executives said.

As part of the repositioning of the brand, Discover Puerto Rico took advantage of the launch of the new website to integrate a new logo, whose design is supported by market research and has been tested in seven key markets: New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Toronto, Chicago, Washington, DC and Atlanta, including Puerto Rican diaspora.

“We strongly believe that this logo will reinforce the brand identity because it has been tested by research and perception studies in our main markets,” said Dean.