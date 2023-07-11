Discover Puerto Rico seeking public relations, digital marketing services

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

RFPs were also issued for website development and digital media planning and buying, both seeking partners to provide services to keep Puerto Rico top-of-mind for travelers and drive visitation to the island.

Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s official destination marketing organization (DMO), said it has initiated a request for proposal (RFP) process to find a public relations agency to continue positioning Puerto Rico as a “premier travel destination” within the U.S. mainland market through a “results-driven strategy.”

“Discover Puerto Rico believes in leveraging tourism as a powerful sector to drive economic impact for the island. Strong agency partners, alongside our talented local team, are critical to the development and execution of innovative strategies in both earned media, and across our digital properties, including paid media,” said Leah Chandler, chief marketing officer.

“As a premier travel destination with a vibrant culture and amazing natural beauty, we are eager to discover world-class partners who can help us tell the incredible stories that only come to life here,” she said.

A local industry task force will participate in the selection process with Discover Puerto Rico’s executive leadership team members and expects to announce results no later than Oct. 31.