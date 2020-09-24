Discover Puerto Rico’s looks to attract tourists for holiday, winter seasons

September 24, 2020 138

Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s Destination Marketing Organization is seeking to position the Puerto Rico as a “premier travel destination,” educate potential travelers on current restrictions and guidelines to protect the health and safety of residents and visitors and generate future demand to accelerate the tourism industry’s economic recovery as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

By using “It’s Time to Plan,” and “It’s Time to Book” calls-to-action on social media and other marketing outlets, Discover Puerto Rico is looking to guide consumers to make trip decisions over the next two to four months, said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

“It’s clear that the island is not fully open for immediate leisure travel, but we can remind potential visitors of the beauty of the island and everything it has to offer, to inspire them as they plan future travels — specifically the holiday and winter seasons,” he said.

“The current booking window for travelers is between two to four months, meaning that future travelers are planning their trips between 45 and 90+ days before their arrival at the destination,” he said.

Destinations like the Dominican Republic, Aruba, the Virgin Islands and several other Caribbean destinations have already begun marketing efforts. Puerto Rico must maintain the same consideration set as those competitive destinations, to safeguard the visitor economy and the 86,000 number of jobs that depend on it, he said.

“We must initiate marketing and promotional efforts now, so that potential travelers will consider Puerto Rico as they start to plan future trips,” said Dean. “As your DMO, we understand that a balance between public health and the economy is critical to restart the tourism engine.”

“We intend to lead the recovery of the tourism industry and Puerto Rico, help restore the many jobs that have been lost and save many of those small and medium businesses that have been most heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.