Type to search

In-Brief

Distance learning, telemedicine projects in Puerto Rico get $771K from USDA

Contributor February 26, 2021
Share
USDA is funding 86 projects through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) grant program in 34 states and four territories. (Credit: Jae Young Ju | Dreamstime.com).

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it is investing $771,333 in two Projects in Puerto Rico that will help rural residents gain access to health care and educational opportunities.

The Centros Sor Isolina Ferre in Guayama and Clínica Las Américas in Guaynabo have been selected to receive grant funding, said Luis R. García, USDA Rural Development Acting State Director for Puerto Rico.

  • Clínica Las Américas Inc. will use a $694,110 grant to purchase telemedicine equipment with diagnostic peripheral that will be placed in each end-user sites. They will receive carts so that the unit may be taken to a patient bedside if needed. This will provide the best medical service available to rural residents.
  • Centros Sor Isolina Ferre is receiving a $77,223 grant to provide distance learning and telemedicine services to rural residents of Jobos Ward of the Municipality of Guayama, This will provide educational and health service for elderly population and to engage children ages 15-18 with the same service as their pers in urban areas.

The awards are part of a global $42.3 million in funding granted to projects that will benefit 5 million rural residents across the US mainland and Puerto Rico.

USDA is funding 86 projects through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) grant program in 34 states and four territories.

The program helps rural education and health care entities remotely reach students, patients, and outside expertise. These capabilities make “world-class education and health care opportunities accessible to rural communities, while the ability to use telehealth resources is critical, especially now during a global pandemic,” the agency said.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

T-Mobile Puerto Rico customer base exceeds 1M after fusion with Sprint
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez February 26, 2021
Professional groups deliver 2 homes under the ‘Mi Casa Resistente’ project
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio February 26, 2021
MCS Foundation raises $562K for ’21 projects; announces new Board chair
Contributor February 26, 2021
OBoard’s new agreement with bondholders would leave local gov’t without cash by ’29
Edison Reynaldo Misla February 25, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

T-Mobile Puerto Rico customer base exceeds 1M after fusion with Sprint
Professional groups deliver 2 homes under the ‘Mi Casa Resistente’ project
MCS Foundation raises $562K for ’21 projects; announces new Board chair
OBoard’s new agreement with bondholders would leave local gov’t without cash by ’29
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.