Distance learning, telemedicine projects in Puerto Rico get $771K from USDA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it is investing $771,333 in two Projects in Puerto Rico that will help rural residents gain access to health care and educational opportunities.

The Centros Sor Isolina Ferre in Guayama and Clínica Las Américas in Guaynabo have been selected to receive grant funding, said Luis R. García, USDA Rural Development Acting State Director for Puerto Rico.

Clínica Las Américas Inc. will use a $694,110 grant to purchase telemedicine equipment with diagnostic peripheral that will be placed in each end-user sites. They will receive carts so that the unit may be taken to a patient bedside if needed. This will provide the best medical service available to rural residents.

Centros Sor Isolina Ferre is receiving a $77,223 grant to provide distance learning and telemedicine services to rural residents of Jobos Ward of the Municipality of Guayama, This will provide educational and health service for elderly population and to engage children ages 15-18 with the same service as their pers in urban areas.

The awards are part of a global $42.3 million in funding granted to projects that will benefit 5 million rural residents across the US mainland and Puerto Rico.

USDA is funding 86 projects through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) grant program in 34 states and four territories.

The program helps rural education and health care entities remotely reach students, patients, and outside expertise. These capabilities make “world-class education and health care opportunities accessible to rural communities, while the ability to use telehealth resources is critical, especially now during a global pandemic,” the agency said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.