DMO creates guide to promote Puerto Rico towns, businesses

Contributor January 26, 2021
The guide provides tools, insights, and data to assist the marketing and promotion of municipalities and tourist attractions, among other efforts.

Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization has developed a “Municipal Economic Development Guide,” a handbook to help promote economic development in towns to propel the creation of additional jobs through tourism.

The guide features sales, marketing, and communication tools to assist mayors, tourism directors, and businesses that serve the tourism sector, to help promote their corresponding towns, said Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean.

“At Discover Puerto Rico, we serve as a promotional partner for municipalities and work in tandem to increase tourism activity in their corresponding areas. Discover Puerto Rico was created to promote our beautiful island and all its attractions to the world and use tourism as a catalyst for economic development,” he said.

In the handbook, each town will find promotional tools that the DMO provides and the steps they must follow to adapt them to their current needs and take advantage of each one.

“We invite all 78 mayors and tourism directors to join forces with Discover Puerto Rico to maximize exposure for each one of their municipalities,” Dean said.

“Our team is available to help you promote your municipality and leverage its attractions and experiences through a wide variety of free tools,” he added.

The handbook also includes sales opportunities for both leisure and meetings and conventions. On Discover Puerto Rico’s website, there is also a landing page where businesses that serve the tourism sector can upload their offers to draw potential visitors.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

