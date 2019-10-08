DMO joins efforts with golf industry to promote its local development

October 8, 2019 198

To continue promoting golf as a tourist attraction on the Island, Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization, met with golf industry representatives to join forces and attract more visitors to Puerto Rico.

Discover Puerto Rico made its promotional platforms available to the industry to promote each of the 17 golf courses on the island. These range from luxury resorts to municipal courses, distributed throughout Puerto Rico.

Results from a golf audit carried out were presented in which it highlights the different terrains, competitive prices, locations nearby the coast, and the proximity of the courses to San Juan, which provides visitors with a variety of entertainment options in and outside the fields, the DMO said.

It should be noted that in the first four months of 2019, golf courses reported substantial growth and revenue, a trend mirroring the island tourism ascension. This increase is in line with Discover Puerto Rico’s tourism statistics, which reported from January to April 2019 an occupancy spending reaching $373.6 million, the highest in the past eight years, the organization said.

Among the data presented from the audit, it is mentioned that the number of golf travelers as well as influencers of the sport, continues to increase every year. It is reported that 8.2 million golf players in the United States have played 57.6 rounds while traveling for business or pleasure.

“These data make Puerto Rico an ideal destination to visit and enjoy the sport,” the DMO said.

During the meeting Discover Puerto Rico presented tools to golf course owners so they can better promote their locations. The primary resource is the organization’s website, where they can create a business profile and get free promotional services.

Discover Puerto Rico also offered the group access to high-quality photos and video taken at different golf courses around the island, that may be used by golf courses for promotional purposes.

Among the initiatives planned for 2020 within this sector are: the Puerto Rico Open, a golf-specific marketing research project, journalists and influencer media familiarization trip, and creating competitive travel packages for tourists focused on the service this sector offers.

Representatives from TPC Dorado Beach, El Deportivo Golf Club, Fort Buchanan Golf Course, PGA Island Chapter, St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort & Golf Club, Wyndham Grand Rio Mar PR & Golf Beach Resort, Puerto Rico Golf Association and Global Golf Management/Puerto Rico Open attended the recent meeting.