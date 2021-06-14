Type to search

Featured Tourism/Transportation

DMO: Travel advisors have become experts in selling Puerto Rico

Contributor June 14, 2021
Share
The DMO offered incentives to travel advisors to become Puerto Rico Master Experts. (Credit: Discover Puerto Rico)

As consumers feel more comfortable traveling, many in the travel industry predict that travel advisors will play an enhanced role in helping them choose their destinations and travel safely, said Discover Puerto Rico.

That said, the island’s Destination Marketing Organization has partnered with these professionals to educate and provide them with tools to promote the island. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, Puerto Rico’s Travel Expert program was instrumental in keeping the island top of mind and enrollments and graduating experts in the program increased by 18%.  

“When it became clear in March of 2020 that the leisure distribution channels would suffer and consumer campaigns would be placed on hold, we began to prepare for the inevitable recovery,” said Ed Carey, chief sales officer for Discover Puerto Rico.   

“As travel advisors are often the first point of contact for many consumers and corporate business travelers, we chose to reinforce our partnerships with key agencies, consortia, airline vacation clubs, wholesalers and other buyers who consistently book Puerto Rico,” he said.

“The Travel Expert Program provides important facts and promotional materials designed to inform, engage and excite prospective tourists,” Carey added.

With no possibility of visiting agencies and attending trade shows, the DMO offered incentives to travel advisors to become Puerto Rico Master Experts. In 2020, there were 2,864 new enrollments and 1,618 graduations.

In 2021, Discover Puerto Rico has gained 1,811 enrollments and 737 graduates in the first five months of the year.  This brings the total number of enrolled advisors to more than 20,000.

“To further the effort, we have partnered with the top producing consortia, with an emphasis on creating landing pages for Puerto Rico, and implementing actions to drive traffic to those sites, helping increase bookings both via the third parties and growing direct reservations to each property in the programs,” Carey explained.

“Companies like AAA, COSTCO, American Airlines Vacations, Apple Leisure Group, and organizations like ABC/CCRA, Internova, Travelsavers are multimillion and billion-dollar enterprises at the forefront of selling travel, and so are the tens of thousands of agents who are affiliated to them,” he said.

Virtuoso, a global network of agencies specializing in luxury and experiential travel, reported that 140 out of their 1,000 affiliated agencies have recorded sales to Puerto Rico hotels in 2021 that exceeded the first and second quarters of 2019 sales by 12% and 25% respectively.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Discover Puerto Rico remains ‘optimistic’ for tourism sector recovery
Contributor May 19, 2021
Puerto Rico top destination among online searches year-to-date, says Google
Contributor April 16, 2021
Discover Puerto Rico pulls local biz reps into new advisory board
Contributor April 8, 2021
Discover Puerto Rico, Chamber of Commerce of the West team up to promote tourism
Contributor March 23, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Discover Puerto Rico remains ‘optimistic’ for tourism sector recovery
Puerto Rico top destination among online searches year-to-date, says Google
Discover Puerto Rico pulls local biz reps into new advisory board
Discover Puerto Rico, Chamber of Commerce of the West team up to promote tourism
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.