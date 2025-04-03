Dog Haus sets sights on Puerto Rico expansion with 3 stores planned

YouTube personality and entrepreneur Jake Paul attends a Dog Haus restaurant opening. (Credit: Dog Haus Facebook page).

Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano team up to launch locations in San Juan, Carolina and Dorado.

Gourmet hot dog and burger chain Dog Haus is making its way to Puerto Rico, with locations planned in San Juan, Carolina and Dorado.

The first of these is expected to open in the latter half of the year and will be co-owned by Puerto Rican boxing champion Amanda Serrano, who is partnering with professional boxer and entrepreneur Jake Paul, the company announced.

Paul, who resides in Dorado, is bringing the brand to the island as part of a broader expansion plan that includes opening 10 additional Dog Haus locations across the U.S. by the end of 2025.

“I’m beyond pumped to continue to share my passion for food with the community — especially in my home of Dorado, Puerto Rico,” said Paul. “It’s not just about business — it’s about building something special in the community that I care so much about.”

Since announcing his 25-unit franchise agreement with Dog Haus last year and joining the company’s board of directors, Paul has opened three locations in Texas, with a fourth in Dallas set to open in April. His expansion strategy also targets markets in Florida and Ohio, in addition to Puerto Rico.

Serrano’s involvement marks a significant move to localize the brand’s presence on the island, adding a cultural and community-driven angle to the venture. The San Juan, Carolina and Dorado locations will be part of a growing network led by Paul and his team.

Paul’s business partner Nakisa Bidarian, also a Dog Haus board member, is developing a location in Atlanta. His chief operating officer, Marcos Guerrero, will bring the brand to Miami, and his trainer and nutritionist, chef Eric Triliegi, plans to expand into Tennessee, the entrepreneur announced.

Dog Haus is also seeking new franchisees to join its growth strategy. Entrepreneurs can partner with Paul to open new locations in key markets through area development agreements. The expansion plan includes opening 20 stores across the U.S. in the next two years, each connected to a broader 10-unit development agreement.

“Why do 20 stores when we can do more than 200 stores?” said Paul, signaling his ambition to scale the brand nationwide.

Dog Haus CEO Michael Montagano credited the Paul-led team with helping accelerate national expansion. “It’s an honor to see not only Jake but also his team deeply invested in Dog Haus, taking significant strides to expand our presence across the country.”

For Puerto Rico, the brand’s arrival introduces a new competitor in the fast-casual dining market, and the involvement of well-known local and global figures like Serrano and Paul is expected to draw strong community interest.