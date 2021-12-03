Don Q’s Pop-up store opens for holiday season at The Mall of San Juan

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

As part of the experience that will be offered at Bodega Don Q, on Dec. 4, 11, 18, 24 and 31, a mixologist will oversee preparing cocktails for tasting and master craftsman Daniel Rosa Arturet, who will be personalizing the gifts.

Serrallés Distillery announced the opening of Bodega Don Q, a pop-up style store during the Christmas season in The Mall of San Juan.

The store that will be open until Dec. 31 will be the scene of a unique experience for customers, where they can taste some cocktails and personalize their gifts by the hand of a local artisan.

“To celebrate this Christmas season in a big way, for the first time in Puerto Rico we’re opening our Don Q Pop-up store,” said Adamarie Meléndez, senior manager of the Don Q brand.

“A unique space where we will have our Don Q family premium rums available,” said Meléndez.

Bodega Don Q is designed to offer customers a different shopping experience in which they can get premium rums from the island’s iconic brand, among the options they can buy rums from Don Q Reserva 7, and Don Q Gran Reserva XO, to limited bottles of the Serrallés family.

