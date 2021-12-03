Type to search

In-Brief

Iberia will add 84K seats to its flight capacity in Puerto Rico in ‘22

December 3, 2021
The flights between San Juan and Madrid will be available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Spain’s flagship airline Iberia announced the expansion of its operations at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport with the addition of 84,000 seats to its flight capacity during the 2022 summer season.

During the months of April through October, the airline will add one flight a week, boosting the total number of frequencies to five between San Juan and Madrid. The increase in capacity would be 25% higher than its offer during the same period in 2019, and higher than its offer before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iberia will also maintain its winter program — which runs from October to March— with four weekly frequencies to contribute to the destination’s seasonal adjustment, both in winter and in summer.

“With the five weekly frequencies we will continue promoting Puerto Rico, as we have done so far, among the more than 90 destinations we fly to in Europe, which will undoubtedly improve connectivity and boost tourism from Europe,” said Iberia LATAM Sales Director, Víctor Moneo.

San Juan is also part of the joint business agreement for routes between Europe and the North Atlantic that Iberia has together with American Airlines, British Airways and Finnair.

These flights will be operated on an Airbus A330-200 aircraft, which is 15% more fuel efficient and holds the capacity for 288 passengers, 19 in Business class and 269 in Economy.

