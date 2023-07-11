Type to search

Featured Tourism/Transportation

Iberia to offer 5 daily flights to San Juan by year’s end

Contributor July 11, 2023
Iberia has already designed its flight schedule for the upcoming winter season, which will begin Oct. 28 and run until March 30, 2024, officials said in a press release.

Spain’s flagship airline, Iberia, has announced plans to increase the number of flights between that country and San Juan, Puerto Rico, with up to five weekly flights in November, eventually increasing the frequency to daily flights in early 2024.

Iberia has already designed its flight schedule for the upcoming winter season, which will begin on Oct. 28 and run until March 30, 2024, officials said in a press release.

“During those five months, the airline will focus even more on its long-haul network, with 17% more flights in this market and, especially, in Latin America, to reinforce its leadership in connectivity between both regions and the Madrid airport’s position as a bridge between Europe and Latin America,” the airline stated.

With this goal, Iberia is increasing capacity on both sides of the Atlantic: in Latin America — where it will exceed 300 weekly flights for the first time — and in Europe, where it has increased capacity in destinations such as Paris, Rome and Milan. This expansion is accompanied by growth in other cities on the continent, including Athens, Budapest, Dusseldorf, Stockholm, Hamburg, Oslo, Prague and Zurich.

“We’re developing an ambitious plan in Latin America and the Caribbean that will give a great boost to connectivity with this region and, above all, will allow the Madrid airport to reinforce its role as a bridge between Europe and Latin America,” said Mariá Jesús López-Solás, director of commercial and network development and alliances at Iberia.

“To this record increase in frequencies, we’re adding a more sustainable fleet and improvements in our on-board experience to position ourselves as the best option to fly between both sides of the Atlantic,” he said.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Iberia to promote Puerto Rico, add flights to route
Contributor January 19, 2023
Tourism Co., Iberia partner to promote Puerto Rico in Europe
Contributor May 13, 2022
Spanish airline Iberia emblazons aircraft with image of Puerto Rico
Contributor April 8, 2022
Iberia will add 84K seats to its flight capacity in Puerto Rico in ‘22
Contributor December 3, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“At the end of the day, the average consumer in Puerto Rico has a monthly deficit of more than $1,000.”

— V2A Consulting’s Mario Rodríguez on income versus expenses data found in the 2023 Consumer X-Ray study commissioned by the Chamber of Food Marketing, Industry and Distribution, aka MIDA in Spanish

Related Stories

Iberia to promote Puerto Rico, add flights to route
Tourism Co., Iberia partner to promote Puerto Rico in Europe
Spanish airline Iberia emblazons aircraft with image of Puerto Rico
Iberia will add 84K seats to its flight capacity in Puerto Rico in ‘22
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.