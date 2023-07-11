Iberia to offer 5 daily flights to San Juan by year’s end

Iberia has already designed its flight schedule for the upcoming winter season, which will begin Oct. 28 and run until March 30, 2024, officials said in a press release.

Spain’s flagship airline, Iberia, has announced plans to increase the number of flights between that country and San Juan, Puerto Rico, with up to five weekly flights in November, eventually increasing the frequency to daily flights in early 2024.

Iberia has already designed its flight schedule for the upcoming winter season, which will begin on Oct. 28 and run until March 30, 2024, officials said in a press release.

“During those five months, the airline will focus even more on its long-haul network, with 17% more flights in this market and, especially, in Latin America, to reinforce its leadership in connectivity between both regions and the Madrid airport’s position as a bridge between Europe and Latin America,” the airline stated.

With this goal, Iberia is increasing capacity on both sides of the Atlantic: in Latin America — where it will exceed 300 weekly flights for the first time — and in Europe, where it has increased capacity in destinations such as Paris, Rome and Milan. This expansion is accompanied by growth in other cities on the continent, including Athens, Budapest, Dusseldorf, Stockholm, Hamburg, Oslo, Prague and Zurich.

“We’re developing an ambitious plan in Latin America and the Caribbean that will give a great boost to connectivity with this region and, above all, will allow the Madrid airport to reinforce its role as a bridge between Europe and Latin America,” said Mariá Jesús López-Solás, director of commercial and network development and alliances at Iberia.

“To this record increase in frequencies, we’re adding a more sustainable fleet and improvements in our on-board experience to position ourselves as the best option to fly between both sides of the Atlantic,” he said.