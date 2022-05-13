Tourism Co., Iberia partner to promote Puerto Rico in Europe

From left: Tourism Col Executive Director Carlos Santiago, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, and Víctor Moneo, director of LatAm sales and institutional agreements of Iberia, during the signing of the new agreement.

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company and Spanish airline Iberia signed a promotional Collaboration Agreement to feature Puerto Rico as a tourist destination from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

The signing took place while marking the 73rd anniversary of Iberia’s first flight between Spain and Puerto Rico, will give continuity to the current agreement between the air carrier and the Tourism Co. that is in effect until June 30, 2022.

“Iberia is the only European airline that flies direct to the island, and this summer we will increase flights to reach five weekly frequencies, above the capacity we offered before the pandemic,” said Víctor Moneo, director of LatAm sales and institutional agreements of Iberia.

Some of the promotional initiatives that will be part of this new agreement include the celebration of large-scale promotional events that exalt Puerto Rico and awaken the interest of tourists to visit the island.

Among these, a gastronomic and programmatic digital event with a Puerto Rico theme that stands out in Iberia’s Dalí Premium Lounge, at T-4 of the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, as well as an expanded signage with a picture of Puerto Rico in the lounge.

This event will last a week and it will be a first for the airline featuring the theme and setting of a destination outside of Spain, also making Puerto Rico the first international destination to star in the Iberia VIP Lounge, officials said.

The gastronomic event will include activations on social networks, a digital campaign to promote the destination and an external media campaign in Madrid and Barcelona.

In addition, alliances with high-level influencers in Spain so that they share the travel experience in Puerto Rico with their community are also planned.

“The Spanish and European markets are of importance in our strategies to expand and diversify the origin of our visitors,” said Brad Dean, executive director of Discover Puerto Rico.

“This year, Discover Puerto Rico is doubling its promotional investment at the international level and agreements like this expand the ability to reach more potential visitors,” said Dean.

Some of the initiatives that have been carried out as part of the current agreement include the launch of the plane with a vinyl stamp of Puerto Rico to fly to the nearly 100 destinations in Iberia’s European footprint.