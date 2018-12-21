Marriott pledges at least $300K in donations to Miranda’s Flamboyán Foundation

December 21, 2018 38

Marriott International is teaming up with the musical Hamilton in Puerto Rico and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to celebrate the island as an ideal destination for arts and culture, the travel company confirmed.

Through its partnership with Hamilton in Puerto Rico, Marriott International has guaranteed a minimum donation of $300,000 benefiting Miranda’s Flamboyán Arts Fund, established by Miranda, his family and the production within the Flamboyán Foundation to help rebuild the arts and culture scene on the island following the impact of Hurricane María.

Starting now through Feb. 28th, Marriott will be donating $1 for every room booked at San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino, AC Hotel by Marriott San Juan Condado, St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, and $10 for every room booked at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

“We’re excited that this collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Hamilton in Puerto Rico is putting a well-deserved spotlight on the island,” said Diana Plazas, vice president owner and franchise relations & brand, marketing and digital, Caribbean and Latin America, at Marriott International.

Bringing Hamilton to Puerto Rico represents more to Miranda than a new tour stop. With both parents hailing from Puerto Rico, it is where Miranda spent many summers growing up, seeing firsthand the island’s strong community of local artists.

Together with his family and Hamilton, Miranda helped establish the Flamboyán Arts Fund to benefit from the musical’s limited run and ensure the proliferation of Puerto Rico’s arts community. Featuring Miranda in the title role, the Puerto Rico production of Hamilton in Puerto Rico will run from Jan. 8-27, 2019 at the University of Puerto Rico’s historic theater.

“Our properties across the island are beyond excited to show visitors everything Puerto Rico has to offer. From its beautiful beaches to its heritage and flourishing culture, the Island of Enchantment, is the perfect destination,” said Plazas.

Donations will support the growth of the Flamboyán Arts Fund, whose goal is to support Puerto Rico-hosted institutions and arts groups including independent artists, musicians, and galleries to ensure that the rebuilding of Puerto Rico includes the nurturing of the island’s vibrant arts and culture.

“We’re incredibly grateful for Marriott International’s strong support of the arts community in Puerto Rico,” said Carlos Rodríguez, executive director of the Flamboyán Foundation Puerto Rico office.

“We hope visitors to the island can see that at the heart of Puerto Rican culture is a vibrant expression of humanity through the arts that they can enjoy and help sustain and amplify,” he said.