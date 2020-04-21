DOT public relations agency launches ‘Support the Makers’ program

April 21, 2020 95

Public relations agency DOT has launched the “Support the Makers” program In support and recognition of individuals, small businesses and organizations that have reinvented themselves during the COVID-19 emergency.

The project aims to publicize the services and initiatives that are being carried out during the quarantine period among the community and make the communications agency’s staff and services available to them.

“Through our platforms, digital resources and knowledge in communications we want to highlight the initiatives of our people,” said Deliana Olmo, CEO of DOT.

“Many individuals have identified opportunities and reinvented themselves to help their communities and address current needs,” she said. “We as an agency and communications professionals want to help and provide them with the tools so that their efforts get the exposure they deserve.”

The initiatives chosen to participate are: Proyecto Vida, Psychologist Patricia Acevedo offers online psychology services for adults, teens, children, and couples; Mi Farmacia, a pharmacy in the town of Florida offers home medication delivery service; Maestra Andrea, a special education teacher who offers educational and agricultural activities for children and families; Isset Pastrana, educator, author and story illustrator who during the quarantine created the challenge for children #YoPuedoSerAutor; Art Vibes, a project dedicated to delivering lunches to the homeless. Since the quarantine began, they have distributed nearly 5,000 meals; Agro Imperio PR, farmers who are preparing boxes of vegetables, fruits and vegetables for sale and delivery in different parts of the island; and attorneys Adamarys Feliciano and Alexiomar Rodríguez, who offer different types of services.

Through the DOT platforms, the public will be able to get to know the entrepreneurs, Olmo said.