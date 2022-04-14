DuartePino communications firm partners with Worldcom Public Relations Group

Antonio Duarte

Worldcom Public Relations Group announced that San Juan-based DuartePino has joined its network as one of the newest partners.

DuartePino is a firm primarily providing management services to help expand Hispanic-led businesses in the US and Puerto Rico. The firm combines practical experience in marketing and communications to support its clients’ sustainable business growth plans.

The firm works with several clients across sectors, including banking, financial services, entertainment, and tourism.

“We are so honored to be joining this talented group of communications professionals as we begin activating our Worldcom partnership,” said Antonio Duarte, chief marketing advisor for Duarte Pino.

“I have already been able to connect with some of my partners in-person at the Worldcom LATAM regional meeting in San José, Costa Rica, and am energized by the possibilities this provides for our business,” he said. “We’ve been growing rapidly in Puerto Rico and the US and are excited to expand our global reach.”

DuartePino was one of three firms that were chosen during the most recent partner recruitment and vetting process, which the Worldcom Public Relations Group conducts to “ensure the compatibility of the agency applying for partnership and their ability to meet the standards of trust and collaboration that have defined The Worldcom PR Group since its founding in 1988.”

“As the newest partners, Duarte Pino, Parris Communications, and ProGlobal join a robust group of global partners who openly share knowledge and best practices, utilize the partnership to meet expanding client roles, and collaborate on new opportunities scaled to the local, regional, and global needs of any Worldcom partner client or prospect,” the group stated in a press release.