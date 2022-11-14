eBusiness Day 22 scheduled for Nov. 18

Ernesto González, CEO of Socius Digital.

The local technology sector, as well as several companies and institutions that work with technology, will once again have their day to exchange experiences in forums, analyze new online trends, and network during the eBusiness Day 22 event, Nov. 18, 2022, at the Caribe Hilton Hotel starting at 8:30 a.m.

The e-Business Day event began in 1998, as the meeting of representatives, executives, and entrepreneurs of technological, commerce and electronic marketing businesses in Puerto Rico. In 2022, a wide spectrum of new digital tools, technologies and cloud services will be offered, as well as training workshops on how to create a successful digital business.

It will also have an exhibit area, organizers said.

Among the topics to be presented are: “The eBusiness today and an introduction to the Metaverse,” “How to create an online business,” “Create a successful business in the Metaverse,” and “Cloud and new virtual communication tools for your business,” among others.

The impact of other issues that are interrelated with electronic business such as logistics, economy, “blockchain,” artificial intelligence, robotics, among others, will also be analyzed.

“This is an excellent opportunity to learn how to increase revenue using new e-business technologies and learn about new trends in the global digital business market. You will also be able to connect with local technology providers and experts,” said Ernesto González, CEO of Socius Digital.

González, a veteran in the field of technology, created the first Internet Marketing advertising agency on the island, and founded the first chapter of the Interactive Audit Bureau (IAB) in Puerto Rico. He was a college professor and started several internet Committees in professional organizations. He also created the Fiestas de la Sanse in Dallas, Texas.

“We invite university students from marketing and technology to attend and leave their resumes in the area of exhibitors with Socius Digital, as we are forming a bank of talents for future projects with suppliers and clients,” added González.