Echar Pa’lante recognizes island’s ‘pillars of entrepreneurship’

December 9, 2019 1602

For the sixth consecutive year, the Echar Pa’lante Multisectoral Alliance recognized individuals and organizations whose trajectory has helped to develop entrepreneurship on the island.

The activity called “Pillars of Entrepreneurship 2019” took place as part of the quarterly meeting of Echar Pa’lante’s Advisory during which the achievements of 2019 and the plans for 2020 were also presented.

The group will focus on the development of human capital, as well as establishing entrepreneurship systems at the school, university and community levels that will transform Puerto Rico into what they called the “Entrepreneurial Island.”

During the event, the following people were recognized as “Pillars of Entrepreneurship 2019:”

Moraima de Hoyos, associate professor of business administration from the University of Puerto Rico Mayagüez Campus;

Francisco García, administrator consultant of PRIMEX;

Nilda Medina, leader of the Bieke Incubator;

Eduardo Quijano, who directs the Solidarity Economy Movement;

Jaime Santiago, a recognized expert in entrepreneurship of the International Council for Small Business; and,

Nyvea Silva, who led the development of the new profile of the graduate student of high school in Puerto Rico.

In addition, the following organizations were recognized for their work: Future Farmers of America, the Matria Project, the Small Business Development Centers program attached to Inter Metro, and the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company.

This year, the Echar Pa’lante alliance trained about 15% of educators at the secondary and post-secondary level in entrepreneurship and innovation, institutionalized entrepreneurship education at the school level, starting with 28 public schools, and achieved the conceptualization of projects to stimulate entrepreneurship around the campuses of participating universities.

Looking ahead, Echar Pa’lante seeks to expand training of educators, parents and enterprising students, establish a system that supports older adults in entrepreneurship strategies, and begin the implementation of block projects around two university campuses on the island, said Gloria Viscasillas, vice president of economic development programs at Banco Popular and integrating leader of Echar Pa’lante.