EDA invests $1.4M in Puerto Rico for disaster resiliency

The University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus, is receiving $694,127 from the U.S. Department of Commerce to provide post-award grant management technical assistance as part of disaster resiliency efforts.

The U.S. Commerce Department relief funding will support small businesses and provide technical assistance.

The U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA) has announced a $1.4 million investment in Puerto Rico to support disaster resiliency for small businesses and provide technical assistance in the awards process.

“The Biden-Harris administration is committed to ensuring that Puerto Rico has the resources needed to build sustainable economies following natural disasters,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. “These awards will support disaster resiliency while promoting long-term economic growth.”

Iniciativa Tecnológica Centro Oriental (Inteco) will receive $705,578 to increase disaster resilience for small businesses in central Puerto Rico through the operation and expansion of a Business Response and Recovery Center. This EDA investment will be matched with $176,395 in local funds and is expected to create 324 jobs, retain 360 jobs and generate $1.7 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

Meanwhile, the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez campus, will receive $694,127 for a post-awards grant management technical assistance program. This investment will be matched with $118,444 in local funds.

“This transformative initiative in disaster resilience will help safeguard communities and businesses across the archipelago and make strategic investments to strengthen emergency response to future disaster scenarios,” said Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves. “Thanks to EDA, we’re able to ensure that Puerto Rico’s economy is able to continue its recovery and remain resilient.”

Cristina Killingsworth, the deputy assistant secretary for Policy and External Affairs, who is performing the nonexclusive duties of the assistant secretary for Economic Development, added, “The Economic Development Administration works closely with communities to support locally driven disaster recovery and resiliency efforts. These projects will increase disaster resilience and provide technical assistance for small businesses, helping to diversify the regional economy and create jobs.”

These projects are funded under the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2023, which provided the EDA with $483 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance Program funds for disaster relief and recovery in areas that received a major disaster declaration under the Robert T. Stafford Act as a result of hurricanes Ian and Fiona, wildfires, flooding, and other natural disasters occurring in 2021 and 2022.