USACE awards $14.7M contract for Caño Martín Peña project

The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Caribbean District (USACE) has awarded a $14.7 million contract to Novel Construction LLC for the Caño Martín Peña Ecosystem Restoration Project.

Upon completion, it will re-establish the tidal connection between the San José Lagoon and the San Juan Bay to improve conditions for benthic habitats, mangrove communities and open water habitats, according to the federal agency.

The contract was awarded to Novel Construction LLC on Sept. 6, with work scheduled to begin in January and expected to last about two years.

The Caño Martín Peña Project Contract 2 includes widening and deepening 800 feet of the channel and implementing scour protection measures for the three western bridges: Martín Peña, Tren Urbano and Luis Muñoz Rivera.

“I’m pleased to announce that Contract 2 for the Caño Martín Peña Project was awarded to Novel Construction LLC. This project is a priority for the White House and was funded for construction through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2022,” said Charles Decker, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Caribbean District.

“The Caño Martín Peña Project directly benefits eight underserved communities and is crucial in restoring environmental quality in the area,” Decker added. “We’re deeply grateful for the support received from our non-federal sponsors, La Corporación del Proyecto ENLACE and the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources, as well as USACE leadership, which has helped make this important project a reality.”

The Caño Martín Peña Ecosystem Restoration Project is a key part of preserving the San Juan Bay Estuary watershed.

“Thanks to the community effort for the past 20 years, to the residents of the Caño communities for their resilience and courage in ensuring the survival of the communities they have seen grow,” said Aileen Morales-Vargas, vice president of the G-8, Group of Eight Communities Surrounding the Caño Martín Peña Inc.

“This is the result of what organized communities can do and we will continue to stand to meet our goals,” she added.

This project is cost-shared at 65% federal and 35% nonfederal, in partnership with nonfederal sponsors, Corporación del Proyecto ENLACE del Caño Martín Peña and the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources.

“We’re delighted that the restoration work on the Caño Martín Peña ecosystem continues to move forward for the benefit of the residents and communities that border the Caño Martín Peña,” said Mario Núñez-Mercado, executive director of the Corporación del Proyecto ENLACE and the Caño Martín Peña Land Trust.

“We recognize and appreciate the perseverance of the community leadership led by G-8 Inc. in moving this project forward and the effort and support of USACE. Together, we continue the transformation of the city,” he added.

Jorge Redondo, president of Novel Construction, said the project will create approximately 50 direct and indirect jobs.

“It is the continued effort to improve the quality of life of the communities of Caño Martín Peña. Novel Construction LLC is committed to taking another step forward in connecting San Juan Bay to San José Lagoon, which will improve the environment and quality of life for the residents of San Juan,” Redondo said.