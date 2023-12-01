Type to search

EDB, Consulate of Mexico sign collaborative agreement for entrepreneurs

Contributor December 1, 2023
Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank President Luis Alemañy

Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank (BDE, in Spanish) President Luis Alemañy announced the signing of a collaborative agreement with the Consulate General of Mexico in San Juan to strengthen economic ties and create opportunities for Mexican entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico.

It is estimated that between 8,000 and 10,000 Mexican nationals reside in Puerto Rico.

The agreement enables the two entities to collaborate, in a more defined manner, on initiatives such as workshops, entrepreneur mentoring, financial education, business plans and economic development.

“We’re extremely excited about signing this agreement. Mexican culture has always had a place in Puerto Rico and what better way than to establish this alliance to strengthen economic and social development,” Alemañy said.

The agreement was signed during a Meeting of Mexican Entrepreneurs, where they showcased their products and shared their success stories of establishing businesses in Puerto Rico.

Alemañy said the institution will be assisting entrepreneurs with the financing options available in its portfolio of financial products.

“Our primary goal is to provide microentrepreneurs with capital to help start their business or even achieve its expansion. At the BDE, we offer direct loans or lines of credit up to $500,000, with annual interest rates of 4% to 8% to companies operating for a year or less.”

The consul general of Mexico in Puerto Rico, Juan Manuel Calderón-Jaimes, said, “This strategic alliance will enable us to work hand in hand to offer significant opportunities to our entire community residing in Puerto Rico.”

“The joint initiative will greatly benefit the establishment of new businesses, the export of uniquely Mexican products and goods, with viable financing options for small and medium-sized businesses,” he added.

